8-Year-Old Boy Drives Family Car Across Small North Carolina Town

 4 days ago

8-Year-Old Boy Drives Family Car Across Small North Carolina Town

North Carolina State News

According to police in North Carolina, an 8-year-old boy drove his mother's SUV through town.

As they were leaving a relative's house, the boy's mother handed him the keys and asked him to start the car. According to police, he didn't simply start the SUV; he drove it across town.

8-Year-Old Boy Drives Family Car Across Small North Carolina Town

The 8-year-old left the house on Sherman Street and drove about two miles to his home on Lyon Street, according to police. He then left once more.

Deputies stopped him on Salvatore Court after noticing him driving.

The mother, who did not want to be recognized, stated that her son had never driven before and "accidentally" put the car in reverse. He placed the SUV in gear when it started going, she added, with a 1-year-old sibling in the back seat.

The boy stated that he became afraid and drove in the middle of the road to avoid traffic. He claimed he learned to stop at traffic signals by watching his mother do it.

The 8-year-old is not facing charges, according to police, but his mother may be examined by the North Carolina Department of Social Services for alleged mistreatment.

Comments / 35

Debbie Hill
4d ago

handing the keys to an 8 year old to start your vehicle??!! really!! those babies could have been killed by another driver or just him driving and hitting something! common sense is gone for some parents!!

Reply(1)
15
bear hunt
4d ago

that used to be how you learned back when I was young. me and my older brothers all learned to drive that young.

Reply(4)
23
Tara Castagna
4d ago

If I'm reading this correctly....I want to know why the 1 year old was in the car already...and theb the 8 year old started the vehicle? I'm confused!

Reply
10
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

