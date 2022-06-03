8-Year-Old Boy Drives Family Car Across Small North Carolina Town Illustrative photo

According to police in North Carolina, an 8-year-old boy drove his mother's SUV through town.

As they were leaving a relative's house, the boy's mother handed him the keys and asked him to start the car. According to police, he didn't simply start the SUV; he drove it across town.

The 8-year-old left the house on Sherman Street and drove about two miles to his home on Lyon Street, according to police. He then left once more.

Deputies stopped him on Salvatore Court after noticing him driving.

The mother, who did not want to be recognized, stated that her son had never driven before and "accidentally" put the car in reverse. He placed the SUV in gear when it started going, she added, with a 1-year-old sibling in the back seat.

The boy stated that he became afraid and drove in the middle of the road to avoid traffic. He claimed he learned to stop at traffic signals by watching his mother do it.

The 8-year-old is not facing charges, according to police, but his mother may be examined by the North Carolina Department of Social Services for alleged mistreatment.