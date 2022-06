BLOOMINGTON – An Earlville woman is dead after a fatal multi-vehicle crash in McLean County on Friday. The Illinois State Police say around 4 PM they were called to I-55 southbound near Mile Marker 151 for a five vehicle crash. Two individuals were killed in the crash and three others were taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The McLean County Coroner’s Office has identified one of the deceased as 65-year-old Kimberly J. Grey of Earlville. The identity of the other individual killed has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the McClean County Coroner’s Office.

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO