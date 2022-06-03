ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Shooting Threat Made Made Against Charlotte Academy

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cr5TL_0fzFaKpi00

Source: kali9 / Getty


A Charlotte prep student is accused of making threats against a Charlotte academy.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 18-year-old Jacob Tyler Lawlor allegedly threatened to shoot Bradford Preparatory School students during the school’s graduation ceremony. CMPD said the threat was reportedly made while Lawlor was on campus. He is now charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on education property.

The graduation ceremony took place at 7:20 p.m. Thursday at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Police were present during the ceremony.

Parents who attended the graduation shared their thoughts and concerns.

“With what’s happened recently you have to think anything is legitimate,” said parent Stuart Miller.

As of Thursday evening, Lawlor remains in custody at the Mecklenburg County jail, according to WCNC.

Read the full story here.

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

Manhunt underway after shooting reported near North Carolina hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies in the Goldsboro area are actively searching for a shooter they say wounded someone at a hospital Sunday night. NBC affiliate WRAL-TV reports the Wayne Memorial Hospital went into lockdown around 8:20 p.m., citing the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. According to reporter Aaron Thomas, officials say the shooter targeted a specific person in a domestic situation.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 4 Hospitalized After Stabbing, Shooting In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating after two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and another from stab wounds in east Charlotte Friday night. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service on Tavistock Court around 10:24 p.m. At the scene, officers located two...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Kannapolis, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot multiple times in Winston-Salem aggravated assault

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot multiple times in an aggravated assault on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street at 12:31 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a man suffering gunshot wounds to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte

Four children were inside a house in York County when a tree nearly fell on it. Severe thunderstorms caused damage across Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina. Man tries to smuggle drugs into airport with electric wheelchair. Updated: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. Agents found 23 pounds...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Charlotte Academy#Wcnc
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured after being shot by 3 people in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back in Winston-Salem Saturday, according to police reports. Winston-Salem police said they got a call around 12:31 p.m. about a shooting on 808 East Devonshire Street. When officers got there, they found 29-year-old Albert Lee White, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to his back and stomach. White told police he was attacked and shot by three men in front of his house.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Belews Lake teen drowning victim identified

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The teenage boy who was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night has been identified. Elijah Edward Wyatt, 15, of Winston-Salem was a student at R.J. Reynolds High School who had dreams of becoming a NAVY Seal one day. Wyatt was found after a rigorous search […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One 15-Year-Old Dead, Two Others Arrested After East Charlotte Shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two 15-year-olds for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in east Charlotte over the Memorial Day weekend. The victim in the case, identified as John Morales, died due to his injuries. Officers arrested the two juvenile suspects for the murder of Morales on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Neighbors respond to Asheboro home invasion

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have made an arrest in the possible home invasion that led to two people being shot early Friday in Asheboro. Jailen Harris, 25, of the town of Badin is charged with felony first-degree burglary. Neighbors are on edge after waking up Friday morning to a heavy police presence outside their […]
ASHEBORO, NC
WBTV

Man killed by bail bondsman in Gastonia

More than 7,800 CMS educators responded to the state-wide survey. The expanded subsidies will help make childcare more affordable for working-class families. USC Lancaster students and professors donated suitcases full of supplies for Ukrainian refugees and soldiers. Updated: 13 hours ago. The shooting happened at the District Apartments. They're located...
GASTONIA, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro police investigating an early morning shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured. Police responded to the scene shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. It is not clear where this incident occurred in Greensboro. Police said both victims were sent to the hospital, one victim is in critical...
GREENSBORO, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy