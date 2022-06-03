David Tepper’s Real Estate Company Files for Bankruptcy

David Tepper’s real estate company has filed for bankruptcy. Tepper is the owner of the Carolina Panthers.

According to GT Real Estate Holdings, the bankruptcy was filed in connection with the failure of the Panthers’ practice facility project in Rock Hill.

GTRE announced the termination and rescission of the project’s agreement with the City of Rock Hill in April. Construction stopped after Tepper Sports said the city failed to pay for public infrastructure.

The real estate company said that the filing does not affect Tepper Sports, the Panthers, or Charlotte FC.

The Panthers’ headquarters and practice facility was expected to be completed in 2023.

As of now, it is unclear if Tepper will attempt to build another practice facility in the future.

