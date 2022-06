BOSTON — Starting Tuesday, Boston will be expanding the pedestrian area of Copley Square by closing one of the neighboring streets to traffic for 10 days. The pilot program, known as Copley Connect, will close Dartmouth Street between the square and the Boston Public Library. According to an announcement from Mayor Michelle Wu's office, the program will bring food trucks, performances and programs from the library outside.

