Private Investigator, Suspect Killed in Garland During Officer-Involved Shooting

By Hannah Jones
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are dead after a shooting at a Garland motel on Thursday evening, police said. According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to a motel in the 6200 block of Broadway Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. where private investigators were serving...

www.nbcdfw.com

Wanted fugitive kills bounty hunter before shooting himself, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police said a man who killed a bounty hunter in a motel room Thursday night shot himself at the same time officers fired at him. It all happened a little after 7:30 p.m., when police said several private investigators were attempting to serve a felony warrant on someone in a motel room on Broadway Boulevard.
