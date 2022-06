Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are deranged sadists in the upcoming horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, according to director Rhys Frake-Waterfield. In a new interview, the filmmaker breaks down some of the characteristics of that silly old bear and his "little minion" Piglet. The horror film lit up the internet when it was announced last month, and now it's headed into an expedited post-production as fans are wondering how it's going to work, and whether it will be worth the hype that the filmmakers seem to have totally underestimated when they put the word out.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO