Dashcam (2022) Review - Found Footage Insanity

longlivethevoid.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo friends embark on a horror-fueled road trip and...

www.longlivethevoid.com

Variety

Spain’s Vertice 360 Teams with Born Wild on ‘Motorway’ Series, Handled by Eccho Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Top Spanish indie producer-distributor Vértice 360 is joining forces with U.K.-based Born Wild to co-produce YA drama series project “Motorway.” European sales company Eccho Rights is handling international distribution rights. “Motorway” has been created by Spanish writer-cartoonist Víctor Santos, the creator of graphic novel “Polar” whose film adaptation, starring “Hannibal” Mads Mikkelsen, was produced by comicbook-based media company Dark Horse Entertainment and Germany’s Constantin Film and released by Netflix. The new project is set up at Vértice 360, the ambitiously relaunched content division of Madrid-based conglom Squirrel Media, headed by Spanish entrepreneur Pablo Pereiro Lage. “Motorway” will be...
The Independent

Inside 1970s Hollywood cult The Source Family: ‘We were daring. We were beautiful’

In 1969, pioneering health food restaurant The Source opened on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. It quickly became a Hollywood hot spot, attracting the likes of Steve McQueen, Goldie Hawn, Marlon Brando, Joni Mitchell and John Lennon to its famous patio. Woody Allen poked fun at the vegan menu in Annie Hall, ordering “alfalfa sprouts and a plate of mashed yeast”. But a dedication to clean living was hardly the most radical thing about The Source. What really attracted diners was the fact it was owned and run by a glamorous New Age cult known as The Source Family.“We...
