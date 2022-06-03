ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for June 3, 2022

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for June 3, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these fugitives, you could receive a $200 reward. Treyvoun Battice is wanted for Strangulation and...

www.953mnc.com

95.3 MNC

Traffic stop in Benton Harbor led to search warrants and arrests

A traffic stop in Benton Harbor led to two search warrants and three arrests on drug-related charges. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a 36-year-old woman was taken into custody during the traffic stop. One of the warrants was served in the 300 block of Margarete Avenue in Benton...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Home struck by bullets on Bluff Street in Niles Township

Berrien County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of gunshots in the 2500 block of Bluff Street in Niles Township. Officers were called to the area around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, and found at least at least three bullet holes on the exterior of a home. Three...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Shots fired incident reported in Niles Twp.

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County police are investigating a “shots fired” incident in Niles Township. Officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of Bluff Street around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, police found three bullet holes in the exterior of the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
City
Michiana, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc57.com

ABC57 Investigates: Heat on Huey

SOUTH BEND, IND. -- There's an increasing chorus, calls for the end of gun violence are reverberating across America, especially in the wake of multiple mass shootings. ABC57 Investigates did some digging to find out what’s really going on in South Bend’s high crime neighborhoods. We started by...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Hammond woman, arrested for making threats against Lake County Court staff

A woman from Hammond has been arrested for making threats against a Lake County court staff. Sgt. Glen Fifield with Indiana State Police tells WIBC News that investigators received word Wednesday about 57-year-old Dorothy King’s threats. Indiana State Police know who she threatened, but won’t say publicly due to their policy. Sgt. Fifield says it was a judge, staff and attorneys.
HAMMOND, IN
abc57.com

Multiple suspects arrested on felony drug charges in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Three suspects were arrested on various felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Benton Harbor and two search warrants in Benton Township on Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET). During the traffic stop, a 36-year-old Benton Township woman was arrested on four felony...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan sheriff who probed 'massive election fraud' now under investigation himself

A Michigan county sheriff investigating what he's described as fraud in the 2020 presidential election is now himself under investigation. The Michigan Attorney General's Office and state police have been probing conservative Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf's examination of the unproven fraud claims, according to The Detroit News. The investigation came to light in a lawsuit by Leaf against Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, MSP and individual troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Active shooter situation in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Ind. -- Rochester police are investigating a domestic violence situation that happened on Madison street Saturday. The Indiana State Police Peru Post Swat team was called to the scene around 11:30 to aid in that situation. It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in that event. Shortly...
ROCHESTER, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Man Receives 13 Years On Drug And Gun Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison and four years of supervised release. 33-year-old Austin L. Williams, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams came to the attention of law enforcement in July 2021 based on a tip, according to court records. Officers saw multiple people coming and going from Williams’ apartment. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Williams. The buyer also saw a handgun near Williams. In August 2021, Williams pulled a gun during an altercation. Because of a previous felony conviction for burglary, Williams was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police Department, next Community Crime Stat Meeting

The South Bend Police Department’s next Community Crime Stat Meeting is set for Wednesday evening, June 8. It’s the 2nd meeting since the department resumed the gatherings since the start of the pandemic. The meeting will take place, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the police department auditorium at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people arrested for robberies in Berrien County

Two people were arrested in Berrien County, after authorities say they broke into four convivence stores. Police say they responded to an alarm at a convenience store on Stateline Road in Niles, at 2:28 am, Wednesday, June 1, where they found signs of a break in. While they were there,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Arrests made in connection with Michigan City Memorial Day shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been charged in a connection to a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries in Michigan City on Memorial Day. Police say they responded to the shooting around 4:10 p.m. near Washington Park Beach Stop 2. When they arrived on scene, they learned of one person who had been shot.

Community Policy