Policygenius, a New York insurance technology company with a large presence in Durham, has laid off 170 employees, the company confirmed in an email to Axios. Yes, but: Not all of the 170 people laid off were based in Durham.Why it matters: Policygenius, which operates a marketplace where users can compare different insurance policies, made the staffing cutbacks just a few months after announcing a funding round of $125 million in March. Tech stocks and valuations have been hurt by rising interest rates and inflation since then. Layoffs at startups have slowly been ticking up this year, according to...

