Sun-soaked photographs of locals and surfers on the beaches of Hawaii

Just when you thought shisha pens were the pinnacle of trendy cigarette alternatives, Gen Z is obsessed with a new iteration of e-cigs: Elf Bars and Geek Bars. They are small, colourful and flavourful. They are also, crucially, disposable and cheap. I’ve seen them set off fire alarms in my school and litter the smoking areas of clubs; my social media feed is bombarded by posts of young people “tooting” (I didn’t come up with this slang, but trust me, everyone I know says it). Unlike shisha pens, these disposable vapes don’t need constant charging and re-filling; you don’t mind if you lose one or have to chuck yours in the bin as a teacher approaches. They come in a range of flavours, with names like Pink Lemonade, Cotton Candy Ice, Kiwi Passion Fruit Guava and Blueberry Sour Apple – and they all cost less than a fiver each.

