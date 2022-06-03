Sun-soaked photographs of locals and surfers on the beaches of Hawaii
In documenting life on the island, Ronan Guillou's series 'Paradise' seeks to complicate the American Dream. French photographer Ronan Guillou has been panoramically surveying the US for some 20 years through the lens of his Hasselblad camera. Highlighting fragile figures and topographical decay, he examines — and undercuts — the vast...
F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
It’s a question that’s been plaguing me since the inevitable rise of “oh nawrrr, Cleo” on TikTok. If you’re not across viral videos or memes, it’s a famous line from the Australian kids show H20: Just Add Water, a program about three teenage girls who turn into mermaids when doused with uhhhhh… water. It was a staple in after-school TV for Australian youth who grew up in the 2000s, and has made a splash (pun intended) across the internet.
On Thursday, the United States imposed sanctions on Evgeniy Kochman, a Russian oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Kochman's yacht-for-hire company Imperial Yachts. “Russia’s elites, up to and including President Putin, rely on complex support networks to hide, move, and maintain their wealth and...
WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Master falconer Rodney Stotts has written a book about his life path from drug dealer on the streets of Washington to wildlife expert, hoping to inspire others to take solace in nature. "I went from 'flipping birds' - selling cocaine - to flying birds, and...
You might be surprised to learn that Palantir, a company that helps ICE separate and deport families with its technology, is one of the most popular meme stocks traded by online retail investors. Because of this, online traders celebrate new ICE contracts, for example, and now some are stoked about the company showing up amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
Another top Russian general has been killed in Ukraine, Russian state media and Ukraine’s military have reported. General Roman Kutuzov died while leading an assault in the eastern Donbas region, reported Rossiya 1’s Alexander Sladkov on Telegram. Matthew Gault. Russian authorities have so far not commented on the...
Even with a lawsuit looming overhead, “Top Gun: Maverick” continues its record-breaking success as it aims for one billion dollars in box office sales. The lawsuit, directed at Paramount Pictures, comes from the family of Ehud Yonay, whose 1983 article “Top Guns” inspired the original 1986 film. The family reclaimed the copyright to the original article in 2020. And now, they’re suing the studio for copyright infringement after “Top Gun: Maverick” delays caused filming to reportedly wrap in May 2021.
For three decades after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, thousands of Hong Kong residents turned up in a park yearly to commemorate those killed in the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing. The topic is taboo in mainland China, but an annual candlelight vigil in Hong Kong’s biggest park was a reminder of the degree of freedom that set the former British colony apart from other Chinese cities.
Can You Watch 'Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen' in the US?. The Last Tourist (Hulu) examines the effects of mass tourism on our planet, and an industry often unmoored from the land and local communities that it promotes as destinations. Written and directed by Tyson Sadler, the doc is truly global in scope, traveling to Kenya, Thailand, Peru, and the Caribbean to tell its story of an industry and its consumers facing a paradigmatic moment.
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. More than 20 amino acids—key ingredients for life—have been identified in samples collected from an asteroid, marking the first time that these important organic compounds have ever been found in an asteroid that is still in space, reports The Japan Times.
Australians have been warned to be “wary” of investing in or sending crypto after the country’s investors fell victim to more than $113 million worth of scams in the first five months of this year alone. The warning came as part of new data from the Australian...
Just when you thought shisha pens were the pinnacle of trendy cigarette alternatives, Gen Z is obsessed with a new iteration of e-cigs: Elf Bars and Geek Bars. They are small, colourful and flavourful. They are also, crucially, disposable and cheap. I’ve seen them set off fire alarms in my school and litter the smoking areas of clubs; my social media feed is bombarded by posts of young people “tooting” (I didn’t come up with this slang, but trust me, everyone I know says it). Unlike shisha pens, these disposable vapes don’t need constant charging and re-filling; you don’t mind if you lose one or have to chuck yours in the bin as a teacher approaches. They come in a range of flavours, with names like Pink Lemonade, Cotton Candy Ice, Kiwi Passion Fruit Guava and Blueberry Sour Apple – and they all cost less than a fiver each.
Five years ago, Henrietta B. became her drag persona, Uncle Freak, somewhat by chance. They’d been training at Brown Girls Burlesque, a educational burlesque program run by and for Black women, when they booked their first show as an event producer at WOW Café Theatre, a queer women and trans-centric performance space in the East Village, only for a drag king to cancel last minute. Instead of panicking, Henrietta took the stage themselves and Uncle Freak—a character who Henrietta describes as a socially conscious, ’70s-flavored amalgamation of the cis men in their life—was born.
The sight of crowds cheering a hologram version of the Queen inside a 260-year-old golden horse-drawn coach was definitely one of the weirder moments of Britain’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend. Comments on social media showed that many viewers found the spectacle surreal or dystopian – and the ostentatious...
