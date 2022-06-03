ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jubilee – live: Queen to skip Epsom Derby a day after missing thanksgiving service

By Liam James,Tom Batchelor and Peony Hirwani
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday after also missing the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

Her Majesty is expected to watch the major sporting event on television at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Prince of Wales represented his mother at St Paul’s Cathedral after the 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the high-profile occasion following “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.

It comes after the Archbishop of York has praised the Queen for her “staunch constancy” as well as her continuing to be faithful to the pledges she made on ascending to the throne, during a historic platinum jubilee thanksgiving service.

During an address to 2,000 people at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, the Archbishop spoke of leadership qualities, adding: “In Her Majesty the Queen, we see such an example of this kind of service; a staunch constancy and a steadfast consistency; a faithfulness to God, an obedience to a vocation that is the bedrock of her life.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were cheered by crowds as they arrived for the service, their first royal engagement since they left the UK for a new life in the US two years ago.

The Independent

The Independent

