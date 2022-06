East Texas funeral homes assist with funerals for Uvalde shooting victims. Paul Beaty said there are only two funeral homes in Uvalde, making it almost impossible to host multiple funerals a day without assistance. Beaty is part of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, which is offering assistance to the Uvalde funeral homes. Beaty is currently tasked with coordinating incoming resources, including hearses, personnel, and other needs.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO