Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron and eighteen other Texas county judges and commissioners traveled to Washington, D.C., to study with the V.G. Young Institute of County Government. The group met with government and congressional leaders to expand their knowledge of county issues at the federal level. In addition, Judge Hebron visited the National Association of Counties, which she says has been a massive resource for small, rural counties, to advise how to spend the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

WOOD COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO