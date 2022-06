Gayle’s Bakery: Gayle’s Bakery in Capitola is without a doubt one of the best bakeries in the area due in part to its amazing baked goods and well-rounded menu. Get pastries, quick breakfasts, salads, desserts and fresh bread all for around $5-10. Specialty cakes and larger entrees will be pricier for sure, but if you have a few people chipping in, the inflated price is well worth it.

