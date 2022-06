Friday afternoon, authorities were called to DJ’s Casual Cafe, 603 9th Avenue in Wellman, for initial reports of a truck running into the building and leaking fluids. A second report confirmed there were actually two vehicles involved in the incident. The driver of the second vehicle was complaining of injuries, and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Wellman Fire, Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded the the scene. Deputies filed a state accident report and have issued a citation to Angel Marie Lynn of Burlington for driving under suspension.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO