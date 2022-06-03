ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical System Takes Aim at Florida Coast

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307hrM_0fzEXf8R00
Bruce Mikells

The remnants of a Pacific Hurricane are in the process of strengthening to become a tropical cyclone in the Atlantic Basin. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the area of disturbed weather they've been watching since last week has moved over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efbfs_0fzEXf8R00
Sounds4Sleeping via YouTube

The system, which was still classified as "Potential Tropical Storm One", is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The Hurricane Center has the probability at 90% but just looking at satellite images you can see with your own eyes this storm is becoming better organized.

The storm was centered about 95 miles north of Cozumel Mexico as of 0100 am EDT. It was moving toward the northeast at five miles per hour. The maximum sustained winds were reported to be just below the tropical storm threshold at 35 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WV9A_0fzEXf8R00
nhc.noaa.gov

The track forecast for the storm that is likely to earn the name Alex later today suggests a landfall on the western coast of Florida between Tampa Bay and Fort Myers. As of now, model guidance suggests that the system will be at best a minimal tropical storm if it reaches that classification.

The environmental conditions keeping the development of this system under wraps are the winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Those strong breezes have quelled any intensification and that's a very good thing for those in the path of this storm system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9uf6_0fzEXf8R00
Earth Uncut TV via YouTube

The biggest threat from the storm will be heavy rain. Some areas of southern Florida including the Keys could see up to ten inches of rainfall or more before the storm moves across the peninsula and into the Atlantic.

But as far as Louisiana is concerned we should feel no effects from the system. Although it would be a good idea to take a minute and restock your hurricane kit if you haven't done that already. And when you get that done, how about some getaway time?

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Hurricane center tracking first tropical wave of 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, but the National Hurricane Center on Sunday started tracking the first tropical wave of 2022. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off the coast of Africa and was moving west at about 17 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Fox News

Florida tropical storm: System to bring heavy rain, flooding

A disturbance near Mexico is expected to hit Florida as a tropical storm this weekend. The system was moving northeastward about 125 miles north of Cozumel on Friday and was expected to head across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and the southern and central portion of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

What could be the year’s first Atlantic tropical storm is already taking aim at Florida

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The remnants of Hurricane Agatha, a Pacific hurricane that slammed into Mexico on Monday, are increasingly looking like they’ll re-form as a tropical storm in the Atlantic, and appear to be targeting Florida right as hurricane season gets underway.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Pacific Hurricane#Heavy Rain#Tropical Cyclone#The Hurricane Center#Flori
The Independent

Remnants of Hurricane Agatha could become Alex as storm threatens Florida

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which slammed into Mexico earlier this week, could regather strength to become the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The storm, now entering the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico after crossing the Yucatán peninsula, is “likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves slowly northeastward”, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Thursday.If the depression reaches wind speeds over 39mph (63 kph), it will be named Tropical Storm Alex, the first of the 2022 hurricane season which officially began on 1 June. The NHC gave an...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Tropical cyclones favor Florida's Gulf Coast in June

Hurricane season is approaching and June 1 marks the official start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. While strong hurricanes are uncommon this time of year, weak storms are not. Historically speaking, the Florida Gulf Coast is especially susceptible to tropical systems early in the season. Hurricane season in June...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Tropical Storm Alex, the first of hurricane season, forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning in the Gulf of Mexico on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rains and gusty wind.National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph and was located about 270 miles northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida.Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets."This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during these conditions...
FORT PIERCE, FL
ClutchPoints

Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ bonkers decision to veto Rays’ $35 million facility, explained

The Tampa Bay Rays are in need of a lot of upgrades in terms of facilities. They actually had the chance to land $35 million toward a new spring training facility but after the organization tweeted out against gun violence following the shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, Florida governor Ron DeSantis is now punishing the Rays. He’s vetoed legislation to stonewall the potential multi-million project, per Front Office Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy