SACRAMENTO, CA – Last week on May 23, Governor Newsom signed AB 35 to raise the amount of money patients can receive from medical malpractice cases with increased suffering and pain payments. It was the first attempt to raise suffering and pain awards since Governor Jerry Brown signed the Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act (MICRA) in 1975, setting a cap of 250,000 dollars for the suffering recompense. This bill could signal significant improvements in California’s medical malpractice system.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO