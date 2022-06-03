ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

Ozarks Healthcare to Host Therapeutic Youth Summer Camp

By Daniel Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Plains, MO. – Ozarks Healthcare’s Behavioral Health Center will be hosting a Therapeutic Youth Summer Camp later this month and into July. The Summer Camp for Youths will be held in...

West Plains PD to form Police Community Advisory Committee

West Plains, MO. – The West Plains Police Department has announced the formation of the “Police Community Advisory Committee,” a group that has been created to function as a resource for the City of West Plains and the West Plains Police Department to assist in the formation of strategies, development of community policing concepts, increasing public awareness, furthering engagement and transparency efforts, and help to identify best practices. The Committee is intended to supply a forum for discussions concerning community issues and the goal is to have a broad spectrum of viewpoints represented.
WEST PLAINS, MO
City
West Plains, MO
Church hosts outreach day to help families in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield church focused on family fun at an event Saturday. Embassy of Hope Church held its first Family Fest Outreach Day. Families could enjoy a craft fair, free hair cuts, free barbecue, and several other things. Church Director David Simms says it’s a way to connect with the community.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Veterans in West Plains Offered No-Cost Horseback Riding Classes

Veteran Equine Training Services of the Ozarks is Providing Equine Training and Horseback Riding Program to American Disabled Veterans Suffering from PTSD in the West Plains, MO Area. The program is available to American Disabled Veterans suffering from PTSD living within driving distance of their ranch located 8 miles southwest...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Local Golf tournaments

TCMH Healthcare Foundation Annual Golf Tournament will be held Saturday June 11th its a 2 person 18 hole tournament with tee times of 8am or 1:30pm at the Houston Municipal Golf Course to sign up call 417-967-1377. West Plains Folds of Honor golf tournament 3-person 18-hole scramble Friday June 24th...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Grizzly Basketball Camp June 20-22

Area youngsters entering grades two through eight are invited to participate in the Grizzly Basketball Camp June 20-22 at the West Plains Civic Center. The camp is being hosted by (MSU-WP) Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Jared Phay, and members of the Grizzly Basketball team. All sessions will be divided into groups based on the participants’ skill levels. All equipment for the camps will be provided, except for personal attire. Campers are encouraged to bring their own ball with their name on it, but a ball can be provided, if needed. Participants also should bring their own water bottles, and those who are participating in the all-day camp should bring their own sack lunch. Each camper will receive a free T-shirt. The cost of attending the morning, afternoon or evening sessions is $95 per camper if registration occurs prior to June 19. Participants who attend the all-day camp will be charged a $150 fee prior to June 19.
WEST PLAINS, MO
Butterfly Festival returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Friends of the Garden is hosting the 13th annual butterfly festival at the Springfield Botanical Gardens. Friends of the Garden said the free educational event will be on June 18, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival is back to full capacity after it was online in 2020 and scaled back […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Barry County deputies actively working leads to locate 3 escapees

Tour de Brew biked through downtown Springfield on Saturday. Church hosts outreach day to help families in the Ozarks. A Springfield church focused on family fun at an event Saturday. Kids participate in Kids Fishing Fun Day at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rutledge Wilson Farm Park...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Former CoxHealth CEO Bezanson dies

Former CoxHealth President and CEO Bob Bezanson died June 3. He was 76. His obituary at GreenLawnFuneralHome.com indicates he "suddenly passed away at home." Bezanson retired from CoxHealth after leading the health care system 2004-2011 and working as an employee there for 30 years, according to Springfield Business Journal archives.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
New Features at Lake Wappapello in Wayne County

(Wappapello) If you haven’t been to Lake Wappapello in Wayne County in a while, you may be surprised to see some new features. Andrew Jefferson with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake tells us about the newest addition. And there’s more too. All swim beaches...
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
Firefighters use creativity to rescue 5 baby ducks in a storm drain in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters got creative to rescue five baby ducks from a storm drain in Branson. Firefighters with the Branson Fire Department and the Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to the drain by the Lake Taneycomo Bridge on Sunday. Firefighters used a fire hydrant to flood the drain. The baby ducks then floated down to awaiting fireman at an open manhole.
BRANSON, MO
Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
Driver crashes into indoor pool in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say no one suffered any serious injuries after a driver crashed a car into an indoor pool in Branson. The crash happened at the Baymont Hotel Sunday on 76 Country Boulevard. Investigators say the vehicle crashed over an embankment and crashed through the glass wall....
BRANSON, MO
Man and Child injured in UTV vs. Vehicle crash near West Plains

West Plains, MO. – A man and child were injured in a two vehicle crash involving a UTV Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on County Road 1930, two miles north of West Plains at 9 a.m. A southbound 2012 Polaris Razor...
WEST PLAINS, MO

