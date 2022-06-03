Ozarks Healthcare to Host Therapeutic Youth Summer Camp

Area youngsters entering grades two through eight are invited to participate in the Grizzly Basketball Camp June 20-22 at the West Plains Civic Center. The camp is being hosted by (MSU-WP) Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Jared Phay, and members of the Grizzly Basketball team. All sessions will be divided into groups based on the participants’ skill levels. All equipment for the camps will be provided, except for personal attire. Campers are encouraged to bring their own ball with their name on it, but a ball can be provided, if needed. Participants also should bring their own water bottles, and those who are participating in the all-day camp should bring their own sack lunch. Each camper will receive a free T-shirt. The cost of attending the morning, afternoon or evening sessions is $95 per camper if registration occurs prior to June 19. Participants who attend the all-day camp will be charged a $150 fee prior to June 19.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO