ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Live Updates: Under Armour All-America Game Practice Day 4

The nation’s top recruits have descended on Orlando, Florida, for the next few days as the festivities ahead of the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game continue. On3 is on hand in Orlando as the fourth day of on-field practices kicks off. Follow here for live updates as our national recruiting team breaks down who is standing out among the elite prospects in the 2023 class.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy