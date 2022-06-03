Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jaguars/Titans Week 18 Clash For AFC South Scheduled For Saturday Night
The Jaguars will be playing on prime-time in their AFC South Championship bout against the Titans, with TIAA Bank Field expected to be filled to the brim on Saturday night.
Jaguars Break Another Negative Streak Against An AFC South Rival in Houston Beatdown
The Texans always pose a challenge, but the Jaguars came out with authority.
Banged-up Blues put O'Reilly, Tarasenko on injured reserve
The St. Louis Blues have placed captain Ryan O'Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve
John Calipari goes in-depth on strengths and weaknesses of Kentucky roster
Kentucky finally got back on track after recent losses to UCLA and Missouri away from home by beating the pitiful Louisville Cardinals in blowout fashion at Rupp Arena. A home game against perhaps the worst Cards team in school history was the perfect recipe for a ‘Cats bounce-back. Jacob Toppin gave his best performance of the year by far after struggling mightily against Missouri earlier in the week, which John Calipari credited to a breakthrough the two had off the court. Overall, Saturday was a huge momentum boost for a team at its lowest point. Sure, beating Louisville is hardly worthy of applause, but a big win over a rival at home is always sweet.
