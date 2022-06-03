Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds: The Complete Class Guide and Tips
By Fadhilah Khusnul Khotami
gamingonphone.com
3 days ago
Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is an RPG genre game that has 5 different and unique character class in the game. At the beginning of playing, you will be introduced to 5 character classes, then you have to choose one of the five. When you choose the character class, it is...
Click here to read the full article. Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain’s Chile-headquartered Fabula (“Spencer,” “A Fantastic Woman”) and Fremantle have tapped Argentina’s Eduardo Sacheri, co-writer of the Oscar-winning “The Secret in Their Eyes,” to write “Santa María,” an eight-part high-end series.
Part of global producer-distributor Fremantle’s multi-year first look deal with Fabula, Fremantle will co-produce “Santa María” and handle its international distribution.
Now in development, “Santa María” is set to be presented at this month’s Conecta Fiction & Entertainment in its highly select High-End section of five projects, weighing in as one of Conecta Fiction’s 31 titles which is sure...
