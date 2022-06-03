War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A view of the city of Mariupol, which was almost completely destroyed during the first three months of the war /AFP

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.

- 'Victory will be ours': Zelensky' -

President Volodymyr Zelensky vows that UKraine will prevail over Russian forces in a video marking 100 days since Moscow invaded its neighbour.

"Victory will be ours," a defiant Zelensky says in a video together with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and presidential advisor Mykhaylo Podolyak at the spot in Kyiv where they addressed the nation at the start of the war and promised to stay to lead the resistance.

The Ukrainian leader says Russia now controls about one-fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula and parts of the Donbas which were seized in 2014.

- 'Many settlements liberated': Kremlin -

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says "many settlements have been liberated from the pro-Nazi armed forces of Ukraine and directly from nationalist elements" over the past 100 days.

"The opportunity has been provided for people to start establishing a peaceful life," Peskov tells reporters.

Russia claims it sent its forces into Ukraine to defend residents of two self-proclaimed Russian-backed statelets in the eastern Donbas region, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

"In terms of ensuring their protection, measures are being taken and certain results have been achieved," Peskov says.

- UN sees 'no winner' -

The UN says there is "no winner" in the worst conflict in Europe in decades.

Nearly 14 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes since the Russian invasion on February 24, the majority women and children, according to UN estimates.

"This war has and will have no winner. Rather, we have witnessed for 100 days what is lost: lives, homes, jobs and prospects," UN Assistant Secretary-General Amin Awad says in a statement.

- Fierce fighting in eastern city -

Ukrainian forces continue to battle Russian forces for the last pockets of the key eastern city of Severodonetsk.

The region's governor says Russian forces hold 80 percent of the city but that Ukrainian forces are still holding an industrial zone, a situation reminiscent of the southeastern city of Mariupol, where troops held out for weeks at a steelworks before finally surrendering in late May.

Gaining control of Severodonetsk would give Russia de-facto control of Lugansk, one of two regions, along with Donetsk, that make up the Donbas.

- AU leader meets Putin on food shortages -

African Union leader and Senegalese President Macky Sall holds talks with President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on the food shortages caused by the conflict, which are driving hunger in parts of Africa.

Both Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of wheat and other cereals to Africa, while Russia, which is under export-limiting Western sanctions, is a key producer of fertiliser.

He tells Putin that Africans are "victims" of the war and calls for "everything that concerns food, grain, fertiliser" to be exempted from Western sanctions on Russia.

- EU sanctions alleged Putin girlfriend -

The EU adds President Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, to an assets freeze and visa ban blacklist as part of a sixth wave of sanctions that include a ban on most Russian oil imports.

Britain was the first country to put Kabaeva on its sanctions list last month.

- Russian lobbyists barred from EU parliament -

The European Parliament bans Russian lobbyists from its premises to prevent them spreading what it calls "propaganda" about Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Effective immediately, Russian company representatives are no longer allowed to enter European Parliament premises," parliament speaker Roberta Metsola says on Twitter.