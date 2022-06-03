Chinook season extended because of high river flows

High flows on the Clearwater and Salmon rivers late last week derailed what had been fairly good fishing.

But the high water may have prolonged the fishing season on the lower Clearwater River.

Fisheries managers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game had been contemplating the need to shut down the Cherrylane-to-Lewiston section this week. The department allocates 30% of the harvest on the Clearwater River to the stretch known as Section 1 and divvies up the remaining 70% to upriver areas. After the weekend, the lower section had 317 fish remaining on the harvest target. Normally that would have led to a midweek closure. But Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the department, said with flows still high, he is comfortable leaving it open through Sunday.

“However, after the weekend, don’t expect the fishery to remain open much longer in section 1. All the other river reaches are far from achieving their goals. This means all river reaches in the Clearwater River basin will remain open to fishing for spring Chinook Salmon through this coming weekend,” he wrote in his weekly salmon fishing report, available at bit.ly/3m8skRa.

The department closed the lower Salmon River between Rice Creek Bridge and Hammer Creek on Thursday. Fishing remains open upstream of Hammer Creek and on the Little Salmon River.

Through last weekend, anglers had caught 2,192 adult spring chinook from the Clearwater Basin. The harvest share there is about 6,000. Anglers targeting the Rapid River hatchery run on the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers had harvested 829 adult spring chinook out of an estimated harvest share of about 3,750.

