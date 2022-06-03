ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Phoenix faces Connecticut, seeks to stop 6-game slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Connecticut Sun (7-3, 4-1 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-7, 2-5 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix enters the matchup with Connecticut after losing six games in a row.

Phoenix went 7-9 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Mercury averaged 82.1 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.6% from behind the arc last season.

Connecticut finished 26-6 overall a season ago while going 11-5 on the road. The Sun averaged 79.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mitchell, Indiana set for matchup with Atlanta

Indiana Fever (3-9, 1-8 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (6-4, 2-3 Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever play the Atlanta Dream. Mitchell ranks second in the WNBA scoring 19.4 points per game. The Dream are 2-3 against Eastern opponents. Atlanta ranks second in college basketball with...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1930 — Gallant Fox, ridden by Earle Sande, wins the Belmont Stakes by three lengths over Whichone, becoming the second horse to capture the Triple Crown. 1941 — Whirlaway, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, becomes the fifth horse to win the Triple Crown by capturing the Belmont Stakes by 2½ lengths over Robert Morris.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

932K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy