ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago police ID suspect in shooting of officer in West Englewood; 2 at large

By Maher Kawash
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCbpb_0fzE8rcd00

The search for two suspects in the shooting of a Chicago police officer continues Friday.

Police sources said a 28-year-old man with a history of gun violence has been identified as one of the suspects.

The 7th District female officer is in serious but stable condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot during a traffic stop Wednesday.

The shooting felt hauntingly familiar to Chicago police, happening just a few blocks from where police say two men shot and killed Officer Ella French, and severely injured her male partner, Carlos Yanez last summer in a traffic stop.

WATCH: Supt. Brown's full update

Chicago Police Superintendent gives an update on a police officer shot in West Englewood Wednesday evening.

Chicago FOP president John Catanzara said Yanez and the injured female officer spoke Thursday on Zoom from her hospital bed.

"They had a nice heart-to-heart," Catanzara. "I think it's probably a situation that only the two of them can even understand. There isn't too many officers who have been shot in the head and survived."

Catanzara said she is alert and awake, but needs surgery to remove gun fragments from her neck.

CPD Supt. David Brown said at about 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, two officers,who were in uniform and driving a marked squad car, attempted a traffic stop near 61st and Paulina streets. The car they were attempting to stop at first sped off, then came back around and slowed down so they could pull up parallel to the officers' car and opened fire, striking the female officer, who was the driver of the squad car.

"They never completed the traffic stop. They saw the offenders do something at 61st Street and they were following them," said Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), who represents the ward where the shooting occurred and where the wounded officer's family lives.

RELATED: 'She died living her passion': Officer Ella French's mother opens up about losing daughter

"Then, as they were following them, the offender's vehicle turned, being almost perpendicular to the police officers' car, and then started shooting," he said, citing information he received from high-ranking police.

The shot officer's partner jumped into the driver's seat and rushed her to University of Chicago Hospital, Brown said, where she was last listed in serious but stable condition.

The injured officer's partner was also checked out at Northwestern and then released, with officials saying he was not injured in any way.

Chicago police said 22 officers have been shot at so far this year, and four have been hit.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report

Comments / 12

Rodney Kirk
3d ago

Almost being..Killed at work can have a Very Deep psychological impact she may never be the same..just going back 2 Work...Mentally will/ Maybe Very Different ..its really HORRIBLE!!..How We Treat each other

Reply(1)
4
T. Dogg
3d ago

It's funny how can always find a person who shot a cop but they can never find the shooter when a normal citizen is shot. I ain't saying, I mean I'm just saying. 🤨

Reply
5
Related
WGN News

1 killed, 2 wounded in South Deering shooting

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in South Deering Sunday night, according to police. Police said three people were sitting on a porch just after 8:50 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when several gunmen wearing dark clothing approached and fired shots. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
thebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago cop shot dead in broad daylight; third policeman in a week

A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Sunday afternoon and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern told TBEN 32 the officer was shot around 2 p.m. on the south side of the city at the intersection of West 69th Street and South Wood Street.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed in Naperville LA Fitness locker room; police searching for attacker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Two men burned, hospitalized after falling on CTA tracks during fight on platform

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are hospitalized after a fight led ended with them both falling onto the tracks at the CTA Red Line station at 69th Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, a 32-year-old man was on the platform waiting for a train when an unknown man approached him and spit on him and started a fight. The man then punched the 32-year-old in the mouth. During the fight, both men fell on the train tracks. They continued the fight on the track. The victim was burned on his left leg and suffered abrasions to his mouth. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The attacker was severely electrocuted and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 men sentenced for attack, robbery of on-duty CPD homicide detective

Two men have pleaded guilty to having roles in the attack, stabbing, and robbery of an on-duty Chicago Police Department homicide detective while he worked a case in South Shore last year. Kenyon Washington, 25, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in exchange for a 12-year sentence, according to court records....
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy