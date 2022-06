Tezos price analysis indicates the prices are currently at a critical juncture and a breakout is imminent. Bulls are striving to keep prices afloat around $1.89 as a minor bullish trend takes shape. The post-halving Tezos market has been very exciting, to say the least. After a brief period of consolidation, prices have started to move higher once again. XTZ prices are up by only 0.02 percent in the last 24 hours and are currently trading at $1.89. The trading volume for XTZ prices is currently at $47,728,411.09 while the market cap value is $1,693,120,793.67.

