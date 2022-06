A not-so-new federal program to help small businesses just began distributing funds this past week. How much? How does $10bn sound?. That’s not a joke. The federal government is making available $10bn and all small businesses in the country are eligible for the money. This is not the paycheck protection program or the economic injury disaster loan program. Both of those Covid-relief efforts have expired. This is also not a loan program from the Small Business Administration. It’s from the treasury department. The program is called the state small business credit initiative, or SSBCI, and it works like this.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO