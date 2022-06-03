O/NSO: The Riley "My Way" edition
The Obvious: It seems no matter where you look, first-year usc head football coach Lincoln Riley is breaking a mold and marching to the beat of his own drum despite a national outcry that seems obsessed with the way the coach is doing things. The Not So Obvious: Depending on your point of view, Riley is abusing the system or simply playing by the rules he has been given. Needless to say, this coach is a very bright man and had a plan to return the USC Trojans to the level he knew when he was a young pup at Texas Tech. Yes, it’s still hard to believe his hiring was a 24-hour whirlwind decision, but in this day and age, it’s hard to comprehend a lot of seemingly snap decisions in college football. To the victor goes the spoils. In the immortal words of Old Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra, Riley will do things "My way."
