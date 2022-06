I went gluten-free for health reasons just for a couple of years, and the main frustration I found was finding decent bread to buy. Everything was either so dense and moist that you could barely toast it, or it was just dry and unappealing. Since then, things have come a long way with gluten-free flours and bread. Had I tried baking bread with almond flour back then, I may have stayed gluten-free for longer! In my head, almond flour was meant only for sweet cakes and cookies, but I’ve since discovered that with the right seasoning, it’s easily adaptable to make savory quick bread, too.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO