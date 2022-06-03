WR Tavon Austin signs with Bills

Austin was drafted No. 8 overall by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013 out of West Virginia. He played five seasons with the Rams before signing with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2018 season. After two seasons there, Austin spent 2020 with the Green...
Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
Free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been no stranger to controversy during his 14-year NFL career. However, on the "I Am Athlete" podcast this week, Jackson revealed a dust-up he had with former quarterback Donovan McNabb while both were members of the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2009, Jackson became the...
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett. A trade with the Packers could be something they explore.
The Green Bay Packers are one of the best trio of cornerbacks in the NFL. Jaire Alexander will be healthy this year and has just signed a massive contract extension. Rasul Douglas is back in Green Bay after signing a three-year deal following his breakout season in 2021. Eric Stokes had a tremendous rookie season and will be even better this year. The odd man out, Kevin King, remains unsigned. According to ESPN’s Matt Bowen, the Las Vegas Raiders would be an excellent fit for the veteran cornerback.
The Denver Broncos were one of several teams who made a bold move this offseason to acquire a player in the hopes that he would get them back to the playoffs. The acquisition of Russell Wilson came at a high cost, but it has many in Broncos Country envisioning a Super Bowl this season. After all, if teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals can pull it off after being a weak Wild Card team and a bottom feeder, respectively, why can't the Broncos?
Justine Lindsay just made National Football League history. The 29-year-old recently became the first openly trans NFL cheerleader after she was selected as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers' cheerleading squad, the TopCats. In a March Instagram post announcing that she was joining the squad, Lindsay came out as trans to her new teammates and the rest of her community. "Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader's @topcats as the first Transgender female," she captioned a photo of her smiling in her cheerleading uniform.
One hot topic that has been discussed quite often is the need for Green Bay to add on another wide receiver to their roster. The Packers, to date, have added four new receivers to the roster already this offseason. However, some people are under the impression that a fifth new receiver needs to found. The only way that Green Bay should do this is if the price is reasonable, and makes sense for the roster as a whole. Player that have been mentioned to be fits for the Packers are Julio Jones, Will Fuller, and Terry McLaurin. The Packers already have full wide receiver room. But, let’s take a look at three scenarios that would help make this idea work:
The Green Bay Packers have a two headed monster at the pass rush position. Rashan Gary and Preston Smith are both coming off extremely productive seasons in 2021. Smith earned himself a four year extension with the Packers through the 2026 season. Meanwhile Rashan Gary is lining himself up to be one of the highest paid pass rushers in all of football. However, beyond those two there is a massive question mark. While there remain a few pass rushers still available in free agency, one sticks out. Jason Pierre Paul (JPP).
The Green Bay Packers’ front office has tried to make it clear that they planned for David Bakhtiari to be where he is all along. Packers head coach Matt Lafleur provided an update to reporters this past week. Bakhtiari will not be participating in workouts this spring as the...
Lamar Jackson is reminding everyone that he has a bazooka for a right arm. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback went viral this weekend for an absurd video in which he showed off his arm strength. From one knee, Jackson casually launched a ball 50 yards. Take a look at the clip, which the NFL shared to their official Twitter page.
Last month, new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson explained how the franchise was somewhat "hitting the reset button" regarding 2021 rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence following all that occurred during the short-lived Urban Meyer era that didn't last one full year before Meyer was shown the door. Like Lawrence, tight...
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is regarded as a football savant. It would be difficult to match the level of success he’s had in Foxborough, especially those six Super Bowls. However, trouble seems to be brewing within the once-mighty empire. Belichick and the Patriots had to fill...
“Having a ballot and a voice in the selection of the College Football Hall of Fame inductees is one of the most cherished NFF member benefits,” NFF Chairman and 1989 Hall of Fame inductee Archie Manning said in a release. “There is no group more knowledgeable or passionate about college football than our membership, and the tradition of the ballot helps us engage them in the lofty responsibility of selecting those who have reached the pinnacle of achievement in our sport.”
Aaron Donald said he was willing to retire if he didn't receive a new contract from the Los Angeles Rams. The team obliged Monday with a reworked deal that will give the three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year a massive raise to keep playing. Donald, 31, will get a...
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have to start thinking about other plans regarding who will serve as their backup quarterback behind 2021 rookie Trevor Lawrence. According to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Jacksonville QB2 C.J. Beathard was carted off the field during Monday's organized team activities practice. The exact nature of the issue wasn't known as of early Monday afternoon, but the fact that Beathard apparently couldn't leave the field on his own power is undeniably worrisome.
The Houston Gamblers may not be winning a whole lot of bets this season after a 1-7 start to the season, but one player is certainly catching the eye of players around the league. This spring, defensive end Chris Odom has been tearing up the USFL with the Houston Gamblers.
The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for the last time before training camp. Even if it's still helmets and shorts, there's more coming during minicamp than OTAs. We aren't looking for much change, but two things will stand out. Those two things will be significant for the Steelers moving forward.
Ken Anderson is widely considered the best quarterback in Bengals' history. Joe Burrow might change that in the coming years. Anderson met Burrow for the first time on Monday at Paul Brown Stadium. Check out the photo of both star quarterbacks below. All Bengals recently spoke with Anderson about Burrow...
While it isn't uncommon for a veteran starting quarterback to skip OTAs, Rodgers' presence continues to make headlines given his tumultuous relationship with Green Bay's front office over recent seasons and ongoing speculation as to when he will retire. The tension between Rodgers and the Packers at least appears to...
The New York Giants wrapped up the last of their scheduled 10 OTAs last Friday, their off-season program nearing its conclusion. "This is a teaching camp because it's important," Daboll said last week. "People are learning our language, our playbooks, how we want to do things here in terms of the building. So there's been a lot of teaching going on, which it needs to be."
