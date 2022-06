A thoughtful and well-designed digital presence is essential to developing your business. However, due to budget constraints and the many-layered complexities of managing a startup, entrepreneurs often overlook and undervalue the importance of UX design. In doing this, startups are actually going down a dangerous path and making detrimental mistakes. 90% of startups fail within the first several months, but the reasons for this are easily identifiable and have actionable solutions to ensure a greater chance of success. A poor UX is not always obvious until it's too late.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO