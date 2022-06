The Hillsboro Herald has been a leader in coverage of the issues facing our communities in regard to homelessness. No one likes the options or having to face this problem but there is no escaping it. Our housing policies and city-wide gentrification are only part of the reasons we are facing a rapid rise in the number of people living out in the open. In our two-part series on the shelter that Hillsboro has planned at NE 17th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway, we broke down the economics and laws involved. Read those stories here.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO