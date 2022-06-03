Colorado visits Edmonton with 2-0 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -126, Oilers +105; over/under is 7

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Avalanche lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Edmonton Oilers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the previous matchup.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall and 24-12-1 in home games. The Oilers have a 16-7-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Colorado has gone 24-10-3 in road games and 56-19-7 overall. The Avalanche have scored 308 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank fourth in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 44 goals and 79 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has scored eight goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, five penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Avalanche: Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.