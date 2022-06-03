Police seek possible serial groper following incident Thursday in Princeton

Police are on the lookout for someone they believe may be a serial groper after a teenage girl was accosted from behind Thursday morning in Princeton.

The parking lot, near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Harris Road, is where police say a 17-year-old girl was groped as she was getting into her car around 9 a.m.

According to police, the attack may be one in a slew of other public groping and sexual assaults that have happened in Princeton since 2015.

The assault matches previous ones where a man quickly comes up to a young woman or teen from behind, and grabs their backside before running away. In some instances, the man comes up so fast that he pushes the women to the ground.

Officers say the man is described as Hispanic in his mid-30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He wore a white baseball cap and gray short sleeve shirt yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.