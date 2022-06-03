ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Police seek possible serial groper following incident Thursday in Princeton

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGToE_0fzDLrli00

Police are on the lookout for someone they believe may be a serial groper after a teenage girl was accosted from behind Thursday morning in Princeton.

The parking lot, near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Harris Road, is where police say a 17-year-old girl was groped as she was getting into her car around 9 a.m.

According to police, the attack may be one in a slew of other public groping and sexual assaults that have happened in Princeton since 2015.

The assault matches previous ones where a man quickly comes up to a young woman or teen from behind, and grabs their backside before running away. In some instances, the man comes up so fast that he pushes the women to the ground.

Officers say the man is described as Hispanic in his mid-30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He wore a white baseball cap and gray short sleeve shirt yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Reward offered for information on suspect in Hempstead murder

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the person who killed a teen in a drive-by shooting in Hempstead. Jaden Johnson was shot and killed on Terrace Avenue Saturday night. Three others were injured in the drive-by shooting. Top Vidoes. Crime Stoppers is now offering up to $5,000 for...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

Newburgh student shot in groin during violent melee

A teenage student in Newburgh remains hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after he was shot Monday night in the groin. City of Newburgh police say the teen was shot at 5:40 p.m. in the parking lot of Varick Homes condominium complex on South Street. The victim’s family tells News 12 that children...
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Occupant In Fleeing Vehicle Dies, Two Others Seized In Jersey Shore Crash, Authorities Say

An Asbury Park police pursuit ended with the death of one occupant, the arrests of two others and the hospitalization of a fourth, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Officers responding to gunfire from near Mt. Olive Holy Temple Church on Atkins Avenue in Neptune City around 7:15 p.m. Sunday tried stopping a car that fled the scene, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
News 12

VIDEO: Man shoves woman onto Bronx subway tracks, suspect arrested

Police say a man has been arrested for pushing a woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx. Theodore Ellis, 30, has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment. Surveillance video released by police shows the moment the 52-year-old woman woman was thrown onto southbound subway tracks at the Westchester Avenue/Jackson Avenue subway station around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Serial#Violent Crime#Hispanic
News 12

Police: Teenager wounded in shooting outside popular Hoboken athletic field

A teenager was shot and wounded Monday evening outside a popular athletic field in Hoboken, according to police. Police say the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. near Mama Johnson Field on Fourth and Jackson streets while a group of about 30 children between the ages of 12 and 15 was playing a flag football game. The gunfire was near the fence line.
HOBOKEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Jersey 101.5

North Plainfield, NJ cop loses appeal to get job back after sleeping with homeless mom

NORTH PLAINFIELD — A police officer who had sex with a young homeless mother who had gone to him for help will not be getting his job back. Former North Plainfield cop Mikeedwar Jean-Baptiste, 34, was fired in September 2020 after an internal affairs investigation into the "sexual encounter." The following June, he appealed an order denying his application for reinstatement.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Paterson Times

Three people wounded in Paterson shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street on Sunday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims, 79, 26, and 29, all men, were struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 3:38 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found...
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

Headlines: Yonkers murder conviction, EMTs injured in crash, bear hit by FedEx driver

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yonkers man has been convicted in the 2017 murder of his ex-girlfriend. Luis Alturet-Rivera, 47, was found guilty of second degree murder, according to a state court system website. Authorities say he shot 29-year-old Diana Casado, of Yonkers, in the head, after she parked her car on Palisade Avenue. Alturet-Rivera was eventually caught in Washington state by Yonkers police. He faces 15 years to life in prison when he is sentenced next month.
YONKERS, NY
thecoaster.net

Police Receive Call Prompting Asbury Park School Lockdown

Asbury Park police arrested a city man last week in connection with making terroristic threats. Police said at approximately 920 a.m. June 1 they received a call from a female who identified herself as the mother of William Bailey. The female was requesting a welfare check of her son due to an alarming message he left her.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HER? Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Girl, 13

Police have issued an alert for a missing 13-year-old girl from Trenton. Cilin Hernandez-Murillo was last seen near Centre Street in Trenton, local police said on Monday, June 6. She is thought to be with a group of girls in the immediate area, authorities said. Anyone with information about Hernandez-Murillo’s...
TRENTON, NJ
News 12

News 12

81K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy