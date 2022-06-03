ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniondale, NY

Police: 32-year-old fatally shot in Uniondale

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police say one person has died following a shooting Uniondale.

According to police, 911 dispatchers received a call for shots fired at 717 Dale Place.

Police officers arrived and located a 32-year-old male, sitting in a vehicle with gunshot injuries.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the investigation revealed that a second vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired numerous gunshots into it.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

