Police: 32-year-old fatally shot in Uniondale

Police say one person has died following a shooting Uniondale.

According to police, 911 dispatchers received a call for shots fired at 717 Dale Place.

Police officers arrived and located a 32-year-old male, sitting in a vehicle with gunshot injuries.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the investigation revealed that a second vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired numerous gunshots into it.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.