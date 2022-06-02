ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
English for writing research papers

By Shelby Barone
Cover picture for the articleStudents have to write many different papers. It can be English essays, term papers, a diploma, etc. But not all students can easily cope with such a task. So, here are some tips to simplify their lives. English Paper Types and How to Tell the Difference. Students often get...

Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
Nature.com

Methods combine to decode the biology of tuberculosis

You have full access to this article via your institution. Tuberculosis has been a scourge of humanity for millennia: the oldest known cases are in a pair of 9,000-year-old skeletons. Despite modern therapies, the disease affects about ten million people a year. It’s challenging both to treat, and to study in the laboratory.
Phys.org

Studying primates to learn about the evolution of speech

Speech and language skills are unique to modern humans. While this ability evolved over millions of years, it is not possible to trace language in the fossil record because it leaves no direct imprint. Instead, re-examining the ways our nearest living relatives communicate is helping to unravel this mysterious capability.
Nature.com

Rapid learning of a phonemic discrimination in the first hours of life

Human neonates can discriminate phonemes, but the neural mechanism underlying this ability is poorly understood. Here we show that the neonatal brain can learn to discriminate natural vowels from backward vowels, a contrast unlikely to have been learnt in the womb. Using functional near-infrared spectroscopy, we examined the neuroplastic changes caused by 5"‰h of postnatal exposure to random sequences of natural and reversed (backward) vowels (T1), and again 2"‰h later (T2). Neonates in the experimental group were trained with the same stimuli as those used at T1 and T2. Compared with controls, infants in the experimental group showed shorter haemodynamic response latencies for forward vs backward vowels at T1, maximally over the inferior frontal region. At T2, neural activity differentially increased, maximally over superior temporal regions and the left inferior parietal region. Neonates thus exhibit ultra-fast tuning to natural phonemes in the first hours after birth.
Phys.org

'Fruitcake' structure observed in organic polymers

Researchers have analyzed the properties of an organic polymer with potential applications in flexible electronics and uncovered variations in hardness at the nanoscale, the first time such a fine structure has been observed in this type of material. The field of organic electronics has benefited from the discovery of new...
Science News

Science News Magazine:

The body’s response to allergic asthma also helps protect against COVID-19 A protein called IL-13 mounts defenses that include virus-trapping mucus and armor that shields airway cells from infection. Trustworthy journalism comes at a price. Scientists and journalists share a core belief in questioning, observing and verifying to reach...
IFLScience

This Week In Science!

Machine Repairs Damaged Liver Outside Body In 3 Days For World-First Transplant. In a world-first operation, a human liver has been kept outside a body for three days and then successfully transplanted into a person thanks to the miraculous invention of a new perfusion machine. The operation was carried out in May 2021, but the researchers have just published the study this week, and the details are astonishing.
MedicalXpress

A neurobiological model to better understand creative processes

"Many believe that creativity is assigned to a single brain region. But that is not the case," says Radwa Khalil. Together with scientists from South Africa and Australia, the neurobiologist at Jacobs University Bremen has proposed a computer-based model that assigns creative processes to neural networks in the brain. Depending on the type of creative activity, these networks can be designed differently. The research results have recently been published in the journal Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews.
ScienceBlog.com

The physics of gut and brain health

Since he was young, Chih-Wei Joshua Liu ’22 always knew he wanted to be a “physician-scientist,” pursuing research at the intersection of basic science and medicine. “Growing up, I wanted to do work that concretely helps people,” says Liu. “I also wanted to further our understanding of the universe. Physics describes how nature behaves. From equations, we can derive behavior. In biology and medicine, this behavior is extremely complex. I’ve always wondered how these sciences combine: If we can put nature’s beautiful complexity in the language of mathematics, then the world makes sense.”
