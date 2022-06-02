ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A Qualitative Comparison of the Abbott SARS-CoV-2 IgG II Quant Assay against Commonly Used Canadian SARS-CoV-2 Enzyme Immunoassays in Blood Donor Retention Specimens, April 2020 to March 2021

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Microbiol Spectr. 2022 Jun 2:e0113422. doi: 10.1128/spectrum.01134-22. Online ahead of print. Our group has previously used laboratory and commercially developed assays to understand the IgG responses to SARS-CoV-2 antigens, including nucleocapsid (N), spike (S), and receptor binding domain (RBD), in Canadian blood donors. In this current study, we analyzed 17,428 available...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Back-translating GWAS findings to animal models reveals a role for Hgfac and Slc39a8 in alcohol and nicotine consumption

Alcohol and tobacco are the most commonly used addictive substances, with high comorbidity rates between alcohol use disorder and tobacco use disorder. Risk for alcohol and nicotine addiction is highly heritable, and they share common genetic factors. A GWAS in over 1 million individuals has revealed 566 genetic variants in 406 loci associated with multiple stages of alcohol and tobacco use. Three novel genes-SLC39A8, GRK4 and HGFAC-within loci associated with altered alcoholic drinks per week (ADW) or cigarettes per day (CPD) were selected to further study their role in alcohol and tobacco use disorder. The role of these genes was assessed using the two-bottle choice addiction paradigm in transgenic mice for each of the genes. We found significant decreases in chronic alcohol consumption and preference in female Hgfac knockout (KO) mice, and decreased nicotine preference in male Hgfac KO compared with wild-type (WT) mice. Additionally, male Slc39a8 hypomorph mice showed greater overall nicotine preference compared with WT mice, while no differences were detected for Grk4 KO mice in alcohol or nicotine consumption and preference in either sex. Thus, this study implicates Hgfac and Slc39a8 in alcohol and tobacco use in a sex-specific manner.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Researchers Just Found That Kidneys Act on Blood Differently Than We Thought Before

By this time tomorrow, every drop of blood in your body will have passed through your kidneys dozens of times. With each pass, water saturated with waste is removed to form urine, and freshly cleaned blood then returns back into circulation. We might imagine this vital task as a kind of force-fed filtration driven by the thumping pressures of our heartbeat. But, according to a new study co-authored by Johns Hopkins mechanical engineer Sean Sun, that description isn't quite as accurate as once thought. "Everyone hears that kidneys filter blood, but conceptually that is incorrect," says Sun. "What we showed is that kidney...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists used magnetic resonance imaging to show brain inflammation in vivo for the first time

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the UMH-CSIC Neurosciences Institute have conceived of an innovative non-invasive approach to imaging the microglial and astrocyte activation in the gray matter of the brain using diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (dw-MRI), according to a press release by the institution published on Friday. The development may have applications in Alzheimer's and other dementias, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Staphylococcus aureus specific lung resident memory CD4 Th1 cells attenuate the severity of influenza virus induced secondary bacterial pneumonia

Staphylococcus aureus is a major cause of severe pulmonary infections. The evolution of multi-drug resistant strains limits antibiotic treatment options. To date, all candidate vaccines tested have failed, highlighting the need for an increased understanding of the immunological requirements for effective S. aureus immunity. Using an S. aureus strain engineered to express a trackable CD4+ T cell epitope and a murine model of S. aureus pneumonia, we show strategies that lodge Th1 polarised bacterium specific CD4+ tissue resident memory T cells (Trm) in the lung can significantly attenuate the severity of S. aureus pneumonia. This contrasts natural infection of mice that fails to lodge CD4+ Trm cells along the respiratory tract or provide protection against re-infection, despite initially generating Th17 bacterium specific CD4+ T cell responses. Interestingly, lack of CD4+ Trm formation after natural infection in mice appears to be reflected in humans, where the frequency of S. aureus reactive CD4+ Trm cells in lung tissue is also low. Our findings reveal the protective capacity of S. aureus specific respiratory tract CD4+ Th1 polarised Trm cells and highlight the potential for targeting these cells in vaccines that aim to prevent the development of S. aureus pneumonia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Quant#Assay#Specimen#Sars#E0113422#Abbott Sars#Rsb Abbott#The Abbott Anti S#Au#Rbd#Kappa
Nature.com

An early warning system for emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

Global sequencing and surveillance capacity for SARS-CoV-2 must be strengthened and combined with multidisciplinary studies of infectivity, virulence and immune escape, in order to track the unpredictable evolution of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) SARS-CoV-2 evolution working group was established to track SARS-CoV-2...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Age-related lung changes provide pathway for metastatic growth of dormant melanoma cancer cells

Spreading cancer cells that escape a primary tumor site can seed in tissues distant from the tumor, but may take several years or decades to grow into full metastatic cancers. Understanding of tumor dormancy, the process by which this happens, was incomplete. Now, new laboratory research directed by investigators at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health finds that secreted age-induced changes in distant sites such as the lung can effectively reactivate dormant cells and cause them to grow.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A world first: Human liver was treated in a machine and then successfully transplanted

The Liver4Life research has developed a perfusion machine that makes it possible to implant a human organ into a patient after a storage period of three days outside a body. The machine mimics the human body as accurately as possible, in order to provide ideal conditions for human livers. A pump serves as a replacement heart, an oxygenator replaces the lungs and a dialysis unit performs the functions of the kidneys. In addition, numerous hormone and nutrient infusions perform the functions of the intestine and pancreas.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Accuracy of real-time PCR and digital PCR for the monitoring of total HIV DNA under prolonged antiretroviral therapy

Total HIV DNA is a standard marker to monitor the HIV reservoir in people living with HIV. We investigated HIV DNA quantification accuracy by a real-time PCR kit (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) method within the same set of primers and probes. Among 48 aviremic patients followed for up to 7 years with qPCR, the mean coefficient of variation of total HIV DNA between two successive measurements was 77% (Â±"‰0.42log10 HIVDNA copies/106 PBMC). The total HIV DNA quantified by the two PCR methods has a high correlation (0.99 and 0.83, for 8E5 and PLHIV samples, respectively), but we observed better repeatability and reproducibility of the dPCR compared to the qPCR (CV of 11.9% vs. 24.7% for qPCR, p-value"‰="‰0.024). Furthermore, we highlighted a decay of the number of HIV copies in the 8E5 cell line qPCR standard over time (from 0.73 to 0.43 copies per cell), contributing to variations of HIV DNA results in patients whose HIV reservoir should be theoretically stabilized. Our study highlighted that absolute quantification of total HIV DNA by dPCR allows more accurate monitoring of the HIV reservoir than qPCR in patients under prolonged antiretroviral therapy.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Nobiletin resolves left ventricular and renal changes in 2K-1C hypertensive rats

This study investigated the effects of nobiletin on cardiorenal changes and the underlying mechanisms involved in two-kidney, one-clip (2K-1C) hypertension. 2K-1C rats were treated with nobiletin (15 or 30Â mg/kg/day) or losartan (10Â mg/kg/day) for 4Â weeks (n"‰="‰8/group). Nobiletin (30Â mg/kg) reduced high levels of blood pressure and circulating angiotensin II and angiotensin-converting enzyme activity in 2K-1C rats. Left ventricular (LV) dysfunction and remodelling in 2K-1C rats were alleviated in the nobiletin-treated group (P"‰<"‰0.05). Nobiletin reduced the upregulation of Ang II type I receptor (AT1R)/JAK (Janus kinase)/STAT (signal transducer and activator of transcription) protein expression in cardiac tissue of 2K-1C rats (P"‰<"‰0.05). The reduction in kidney function, and accumulation of renal fibrosis in 2K-1C rats were alleviated by nobiletin (P"‰<"‰0.05). Overexpression of AT1R and NADPH oxidase 4 (Nox4) protein in nonclipped kidney tissue was suppressed in the nobiletin-treated group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The elevations in oxidative stress parameters and the reductions in antioxidant enzymes were attenuated in 2K-1C rats treated with nobiletin (P"‰<"‰0.05). In summary, nobiletin had renin-angiotensin system inhibitory and antioxidant effects and attenuated LV dysfunction and remodelling via restoration of the AT1R/JAK/STAT pathway. Nobiletin also resolved renal damage that was related to modulation of the AT1R/Nox4 cascade in 2K-1C hypertension.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in subcutaneous fat but not visceral fat, and the disruption of fat lymphocyte homeostasis in both fat tissues in the macaque

The well documented association between obesity and the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection raises the question of whether adipose tissue (AT) is impacted during this infection. Using a model of SARS-CoV-2 infection in cynomolgus macaques, we detected the virus within subcutaneous AT (SCAT) but not in visceral AT (VAT) or epicardial AT on day 7 post-infection. We sought to determine the mechanisms responsible for this selective detection and observed higher levels of angiotensin-converting-enzyme-2 mRNA expression in SCAT than in VAT. Lastly, we evaluated the immunological consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection on AT: both SCAT and VAT T cells showed a drastic reduction in CD69 expression, a standard marker of resident memory T cell in tissue, that is also involved in the migratory and metabolic properties of T cells. Our results demonstrate that in a model of mild infection, SCAT is selectively infected by SARS-CoV-2 although changes in the immune properties of AT are observed in both SCAT and VAT.
CANCER
Nature.com

A diet-induced murine model for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with obesity and insulin resistance that rapidly develops steatohepatitis and fibrosis

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the leading cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. Patients with NAFLD often suffer steatohepatitis, which can progress to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The presence of visceral obesity or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a major risk factor and potential therapeutic target for NAFLD. The establishment of animal models with these metabolic comorbidities and with the rapid progression of the disease is needed for developing treatments for NAFLD but remains to be archived. In the present study, KK-Ay mice, widely used as T2DM models, or C57BL6 mice were fed a high-fat, high-fructose, and high-cholesterol diet supplemented with cholic acid (NAFLD diet). The KK-Ay mice fed a NAFLD diet exhibited remarkable obesity and insulin resistance. A prominent accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol in the liver was observed at 4 weeks. These mice developed steatohepatitis at 4 weeks and fibrosis at 12 weeks. In contrast, C57BL6 mice fed a NAFLD diet remained lean, although they still developed steatohepatitis and fibrosis. In summary, we established a diet-induced murine NAFLD model with the rapid development of steatohepatitis and fibrosis, bearing obesity and insulin resistance. This model could be useful as preclinical models for drug development of NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Synthesis of (+)-ribostamycin by catalytic, enantioselective hydroamination of benzene

Aminoglycosides (AGs) represent a large group of pseudoglycoside natural products in which several different sugar moieties are harnessed to an aminocyclitol core. AGs constitute a major class of antibiotics that target the prokaryotic ribosome of many problematic pathogens. Hundreds of AGs have been isolated to date, with 1,3-diaminocyclohexanetriol, known as 2-deoxystreptamine (2-DOS), being the most abundant aglycon core. However, due to their diverse and complex architectures, all AG-based drugs are either natural substances or analogues prepared by late-stage modifications. Synthetic approaches to AGs are rare and lengthy; most studies involve semisynthetic reunion of modified fragments. Here we report a bottom-up chemical synthesis of the 2-DOS-based AG antibiotic ribostamycin, which proceeds in ten linear operations from benzene. A key enabling transformation involves a copper-catalysed, enantioselective, dearomative hydroamination, which sets the stage for the rapid and selective introduction of the remaining 2-DOS heteroatom functionality. This work demonstrates how the combination of a tailored, dearomative logic and strategic use of subsequent olefin functionalizations can provide practical and concise access to the AG class of compounds.
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

New method for early diagnosis of liver diseases by proteomics

Two or three drinks every day could put your liver in danger. Using proteomics and machine learning, researchers now present a revolutionary tool to predict whether an individual has alcohol-related liver disease and if an individual patient is at risk of disease progression. In comparison to the current state-of-the-art clinical tests, this tool is non-invasive and just as accurate, if not superior. The study has been published in Nature Medicine and is a collaborative effort between the Max Planck Institute (MPI) of Biochemistry, Germany and the Novo Nordisk Foundation (NNF) Center for Protein Research (CPR) at the University of Copenhagen and the University of Southern Denmark.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of ADS024, a newly characterized strain of Bacillus velezensis with direct Clostridiodes difficile killing and toxin degradation bio-activities

Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) remains a significant health threat worldwide. C. difficile is an opportunistic, toxigenic pathogen that takes advantage of a disrupted gut microbiome to grow and produce signs and symptoms ranging from diarrhea to pseudomembranous colitis. Antibiotics used to treat C. difficile infection are usually broad spectrum and can further disrupt the commensal gut microbiota, leaving patients susceptible to recurrent C. difficile infection. There is a growing need for therapeutic options that can continue to inhibit the outgrowth of C. difficile after antibiotic treatment is completed. Treatments that degrade C. difficile toxins while having minimal collateral impact on gut bacteria are also needed to prevent recurrence. Therapeutic bacteria capable of producing a range of antimicrobial compounds, proteases, and other bioactive metabolites represent a potentially powerful tool for preventing CDI recurrence following resolution of symptoms. Here, we describe the identification and initial characterization of ADS024 (formerly ART24), a novel therapeutic bacterium that can kill C. difficile in vitro with limited impact on other commensal bacteria. In addition to directly killing C. difficile, ADS024 also produces proteases capable of degrading C. difficile toxins, the drivers of symptoms associated with most cases of CDI. ADS024 is in clinical development for the prevention of CDI recurrence as a single-strain live biotherapeutic product, and this initial data set supports further studies aimed at evaluating ADS024 in future human clinical trials.
Nature.com

Quaternary structure independent folding of voltage-gated ion channel pore domain subunits

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Every voltage-gated ion channel (VGIC) has a pore domain (PD) made from four subunits, each comprising an antiparallel transmembrane helix pair bridged by a loop. The extent to which PD subunit structure requires quaternary interactions is unclear. Here, we present crystal structures of a set of bacterial voltage-gated sodium channel (BacNaV) 'pore only' proteins that reveal a surprising collection of non-canonical quaternary arrangements in which the PD tertiary structure is maintained. This context-independent structural robustness, supported by molecular dynamics simulations, indicates that VGIC-PD tertiary structure is independent of quaternary interactions. This fold occurs throughout the VGIC superfamily and in diverse transmembrane and soluble proteins. Strikingly, characterization of PD subunit-binding Fabs indicates that non-canonical quaternary PD conformations can occur in full-length VGICs. Together, our data demonstrate that the VGIC-PD is an autonomously folded unit. This property has implications for VGIC biogenesis, understanding functional states, de novo channel design, and VGIC structural origins.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genome-wide specificity of plant genome editing by both CRISPR"“Cas9 and TALEN

CRISPR and TALENs are efficient systems for gene editing in many organisms including plants. In many cases the CRISPR"“Cas or TALEN modules are expressed in the plant cell only transiently. Theoretically, transient expression of the editing modules should limit unexpected effects compared to stable transformation. However, very few studies have measured the off-target and unpredicted effects of editing strategies on the plant genome, and none of them have compared these two major editing systems. We conducted, in Physcomitrium patens, a comprehensive genome-wide investigation of off-target mutations using either a CRISPR"“Cas9 or a TALEN strategy. We observed a similar number of differences for the two editing strategies compared to control non-transfected plants, with an average of 8.25 SNVs and 19.5 InDels for the CRISPR-edited plants, and an average of 17.5 SNVs and 32 InDels for the TALEN-edited plants. Interestingly, a comparable number of SNVs and InDels could be detected in the PEG-treated control plants. This shows that except for the on-target modifications, the gene editing tools used in this study did not show a significant off-target activity nor unpredicted effects on the genome, and did not lead to transgene integration. The PEG treatment, a well-established biotechnological method, in itself, was the main source of mutations found in the edited plants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Physiological and biochemical responses of Tanacetum balsamita L. to the foliar application of Dobogen biostimulant, glucose and KNO under salinity stress

Salinity is one of the predominant abiotic stress factors that influence the growth and productivity of plants. Salinity adversely impacts the growth responses via ionic toxicity, osmotic stress, impaired nutrients uptake, hormonal disparity, and the over-production of reactive oxygen species. To study the effects of salinity stress (0, 50, 100, and 150Â mM) and foliar treatments (dH2O, 2Â g Lâˆ’1 Dobogen biostimulant, 2Â g Lâˆ’1 KNO3, and 2Â g Lâˆ’1 d-glucose) on the growth and physiological responses of Tanacetum balsamita, a factorial experiment was conducted based on the completely randomized design at the research greenhouse of Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University, Iran. The results showed the significant interaction effects of salinity and foliar sprays on chlorophyll a, K+, Na+, Mg2+, Fe2+, Zn2+, Mn2+, and Si content, K/Na ratio, and total phenolics and flavonoids content. The highest phenolic content was acquired with 100Â mM salinity and foliar spray of Dobogen and glucose, 50Â mM NaCl"‰Ã—"‰KNO3 application, and 50Â mM salinity"‰Ã—"‰no-foliar application. The highest K/Na ratio was observed in control plants and controls"‰Ã—"‰KNO3 and/or Dobogen application. The greatest Si content was recorded with no-salinity"‰Ã—"‰Dobogen and KNO3 applications and no-saline"‰Ã—"‰no-foliar (control) plants. The independent effects of treatments influenced malondialdehyde, flavonoids, proline contents, and catalase activity. Chlorophyll b and superoxide dismutase were affected by the salinity. Total soluble solids and Ca2+ content were responsive to the foliar applications. Malondialdehyde and proline content was the highest at 150Â mM salinity. Salinity adversely affected the physiological responses of costmary. However, foliar treatments partially ameliorated the salinity effect, and the results with more detailed studies would be advisable to the extension section and pioneer farmers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic insights into the recent chromosome reduction of autopolyploid sugarcane Saccharum spontaneum

Saccharum spontaneum is a founding Saccharum species and exhibits wide variation in ploidy levels. We have assembled a high-quality autopolyploid genome of S. spontaneum Np-X (2n"‰="‰4x"‰="‰40) into 40 pseudochromosomes across 10 homologous groups, that better elucidates recent chromosome reduction and polyploidization that occurred circa 1.5 million years ago (Mya). One paleo-duplicated chromosomal pair in Saccharum, NpChr5 and NpChr8, underwent fission followed by fusion accompanied by centromeric split around 0.80"‰Mya. We inferred that Np-X, with x"‰="‰10, most likely represents the ancestral karyotype, from which x"‰="‰9 and x"‰="‰8 evolved. Resequencing of 102 S. spontaneum accessions revealed that S. spontaneum originated in northern India from an x"‰="‰10 ancestor, which then radiated into four major groups across the Indian subcontinent, China, and Southeast Asia. Our study suggests new directions for accelerating sugarcane improvement and expands our knowledge of the evolution of autopolyploids.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Chord: an ensemble machine learning algorithm to identify doublets in single-cell RNA sequencing data

High-throughput single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) is a popular method, but it is accompanied by doublet rate problems that disturb the downstream analysis. Several computational approaches have been developed to detect doublets. However, most of these methods may yield satisfactory performance in some datasets but lack stability in others; thus, it is difficult to regard a single method as the gold standard which can be applied to all types of scenarios. It is a difficult and time-consuming task for researchers to choose the most appropriate software. We here propose Chord which implements a machine learning algorithm that integrates multiple doublet detection methods to address these issues. Chord had higher accuracy and stability than the individual approaches on different datasets containing real and synthetic data. Moreover, Chord was designed with a modular architecture port, which has high flexibility and adaptability to the incorporation of any new tools. Chord is a general solution to the doublet detection problem.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy