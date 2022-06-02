A Qualitative Comparison of the Abbott SARS-CoV-2 IgG II Quant Assay against Commonly Used Canadian SARS-CoV-2 Enzyme Immunoassays in Blood Donor Retention Specimens, April 2020 to March 2021

Salinity is one of the predominant abiotic stress factors that influence the growth and productivity of plants. Salinity adversely impacts the growth responses via ionic toxicity, osmotic stress, impaired nutrients uptake, hormonal disparity, and the over-production of reactive oxygen species. To study the effects of salinity stress (0, 50, 100, and 150Â mM) and foliar treatments (dH2O, 2Â g Lâˆ’1 Dobogen biostimulant, 2Â g Lâˆ’1 KNO3, and 2Â g Lâˆ’1 d-glucose) on the growth and physiological responses of Tanacetum balsamita, a factorial experiment was conducted based on the completely randomized design at the research greenhouse of Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University, Iran. The results showed the significant interaction effects of salinity and foliar sprays on chlorophyll a, K+, Na+, Mg2+, Fe2+, Zn2+, Mn2+, and Si content, K/Na ratio, and total phenolics and flavonoids content. The highest phenolic content was acquired with 100Â mM salinity and foliar spray of Dobogen and glucose, 50Â mM NaCl"‰Ã—"‰KNO3 application, and 50Â mM salinity"‰Ã—"‰no-foliar application. The highest K/Na ratio was observed in control plants and controls"‰Ã—"‰KNO3 and/or Dobogen application. The greatest Si content was recorded with no-salinity"‰Ã—"‰Dobogen and KNO3 applications and no-saline"‰Ã—"‰no-foliar (control) plants. The independent effects of treatments influenced malondialdehyde, flavonoids, proline contents, and catalase activity. Chlorophyll b and superoxide dismutase were affected by the salinity. Total soluble solids and Ca2+ content were responsive to the foliar applications. Malondialdehyde and proline content was the highest at 150Â mM salinity. Salinity adversely affected the physiological responses of costmary. However, foliar treatments partially ameliorated the salinity effect, and the results with more detailed studies would be advisable to the extension section and pioneer farmers.
