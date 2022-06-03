Legals for June, 3 2022

W. Bridger Christian, LL.M. CHRISTIAN SAMSON & BASKETT, PLLC 310 W. Spruce Street Missoula, Montana 59802 (406) 721-7772 bridger@csblawoffice.com Attorney for Plaintiff MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY TIFFANY HOUSE, Plaintiff, vs. CONRAD COGGESHALL, DAVID E. ORR, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, UNKNOWN, CLAIMING OR WHO MIGHT CLAIM ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, OR INTEREST IN OR LIEN OR ENCUMBRANCE UPON THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF'S OWNERSHIP OR ANY CLOUD UPON PLAINTIFF'S TITLE, WHETHER THE CLAIM OR POSSIBLE CLAIM IS PRESENT OR CONTINGENT. Defendants. Cause No. DV-22-18 SUMMONS (David E. Orr) THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO: David E. Orr 957 Warland Creek Libby, MT 59923 You are hereby summoned to answer the Complaint in this action which is filed in the Office of the Clerk of this Court, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to file your answer and serve a copy thereof upon the Plaintiff's attorneys within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgement will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. WITNESS my hand and seal of said court this16th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT TRICIA BROOKS _ By s/ Kelsi Chambers Deputy Clerk Published In The Western News May 20, 27 & June 3, 2022. MNAXLP

Kelly R. O'Brien MEASURE LAW, P.C. 128 2nd Street East P.O. Box 918 Kalispell, Montana 59903 Phone: (406) 752-6373 Fax: (406) 752-7168 Attorneys for Estate of Daniel M. Ooley MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL M. OOLEY, Deceased No. DP-22-68 NOTICE TO CREDITORS Hon. Matthew J. Cuffe, Judge________________________ NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that STEPHANIE SOLIS has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate, and that the address of the Personal Representative is set forth below. All persons or creditors having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. A written statement of the claim indicating its basis, the name and address of the claimant, and the amount claimed, may be filed with the Clerk of the District Court, at Libby, Lincoln County, Montana, and mailed, Return Receipt Requested, to Personal Representative, Stephanie Solis, c/o Measure Law, P.C., Attorneys for the Estate of Daniel M. Ooley, at P.O. Box 918, Kalispell, MT 59903. DATED: May 19, 2022 /s/ STEPHANIE SOLIS Personal Representative Estate of Daniel M. Ooley, Deceased. MEASURE LAW, P.C. By: /s/ Kelly R. O'Brien Attorneys for Estate of Daniel M. Ooley Published In The Western News May 27, June 3, & 10, 2022. MNAXLP

Public Notice DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND CONSERVATION TIMBER SALE The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Libby Unit is proposing a timber harvest on approximately 165 acres of State Trust Land located in T31N, R29W, Sec. 12 within the Cripple Horse Creek drainage. A brief description of the proposed action is listed below. Preliminary estimates indicate that approximately 1 - 1.5 million board feet of timber would be harvested. Approximately 1 mile of new road construction, approximately 0.6 miles of road re-construction and approximately 1.6 miles of road maintenance would be required to access timber. Ground based tractor logging systems would be utilized on approximately all acres. Proposed silvicultural harvest treatments would include shelterwood, seed tree, and/or commercial thinning. Follow-up treatments could include machine piling and scarification, slash burning, noxious weed spraying, hand planting tree seedlings and pre-commercial thinning. Road construction and harvest activities could begin during 2023. This timber sale is part of a program managing forested State Trust Land for revenue to support the Capital Buildings Trust. The Department would like the public's input regarding the proposal to harvest timber on this parcel. Those interested should address written comments to: Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Attention: Dave Marsh, 177 State Lands Office Road, Libby, MT 59923, or E-mail: dmarsh@mt.gov. You can telephone at: (406) 283-3535. Comments need to be received by 5:00 PM on June 13, 2022. Published In The Western News May 13, 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the requirements of § 2-2-302, MCA, the Board of Trustees of Troy School District No. 1 intends to take action on the following matter at a Board Meeting to be held on the 13th day of June, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Troy High School Library and Virtually: The possible employment of Nicole Boswell for the position of Elementary Secretary who is related ­to Lori Damon by consanguinity (blood) within the fourth degree or affinity (marriage) within the second degree. If you have any questions, comments or objections prior to said Board Meeting, please direct all such inquiries to: Jacob Francom, Superintendent Troy School District No. 1 Phone Number: 406-295-4321 Fax Number: 406-295-8672 Published In The Western News June 3, 2022. MNAXLP