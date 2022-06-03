ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

Legals for June, 3 2022

The Western News
The Western News
 3 days ago

W. Bridger Christian, LL.M. CHRISTIAN SAMSON & BASKETT, PLLC 310 W. Spruce Street Missoula, Montana 59802 (406) 721-7772 bridger@csblawoffice.com Attorney for Plaintiff MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY TIFFANY HOUSE, Plaintiff, vs. CONRAD COGGESHALL, DAVID E. ORR, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, UNKNOWN, CLAIMING OR WHO MIGHT CLAIM ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, OR INTEREST IN OR LIEN OR ENCUMBRANCE UPON THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF'S OWNERSHIP OR ANY CLOUD UPON PLAINTIFF'S TITLE, WHETHER THE CLAIM OR POSSIBLE CLAIM IS PRESENT OR CONTINGENT. Defendants. Cause No. DV-22-18 SUMMONS (David E. Orr) THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO: David E. Orr 957 Warland Creek Libby, MT 59923 You are hereby summoned to answer the Complaint in this action which is filed in the Office of the Clerk of this Court, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to file your answer and serve a copy thereof upon the Plaintiff's attorneys within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgement will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. WITNESS my hand and seal of said court this16th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT TRICIA BROOKS _ By s/ Kelsi Chambers Deputy Clerk Published In The Western News May 20, 27 & June 3, 2022. MNAXLP

Kelly R. O'Brien MEASURE LAW, P.C. 128 2nd Street East P.O. Box 918 Kalispell, Montana 59903 Phone: (406) 752-6373 Fax: (406) 752-7168 Attorneys for Estate of Daniel M. Ooley MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL M. OOLEY, Deceased No. DP-22-68 NOTICE TO CREDITORS Hon. Matthew J. Cuffe, Judge________________________ NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that STEPHANIE SOLIS has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate, and that the address of the Personal Representative is set forth below. All persons or creditors having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. A written statement of the claim indicating its basis, the name and address of the claimant, and the amount claimed, may be filed with the Clerk of the District Court, at Libby, Lincoln County, Montana, and mailed, Return Receipt Requested, to Personal Representative, Stephanie Solis, c/o Measure Law, P.C., Attorneys for the Estate of Daniel M. Ooley, at P.O. Box 918, Kalispell, MT 59903. DATED: May 19, 2022 /s/ STEPHANIE SOLIS Personal Representative Estate of Daniel M. Ooley, Deceased. MEASURE LAW, P.C. By: /s/ Kelly R. O'Brien Attorneys for Estate of Daniel M. Ooley Published In The Western News May 27, June 3, & 10, 2022. MNAXLP

Public Notice DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND CONSERVATION TIMBER SALE The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Libby Unit is proposing a timber harvest on approximately 165 acres of State Trust Land located in T31N, R29W, Sec. 12 within the Cripple Horse Creek drainage. A brief description of the proposed action is listed below. Preliminary estimates indicate that approximately 1 - 1.5 million board feet of timber would be harvested. Approximately 1 mile of new road construction, approximately 0.6 miles of road re-construction and approximately 1.6 miles of road maintenance would be required to access timber. Ground based tractor logging systems would be utilized on approximately all acres. Proposed silvicultural harvest treatments would include shelterwood, seed tree, and/or commercial thinning. Follow-up treatments could include machine piling and scarification, slash burning, noxious weed spraying, hand planting tree seedlings and pre-commercial thinning. Road construction and harvest activities could begin during 2023. This timber sale is part of a program managing forested State Trust Land for revenue to support the Capital Buildings Trust. The Department would like the public's input regarding the proposal to harvest timber on this parcel. Those interested should address written comments to: Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Attention: Dave Marsh, 177 State Lands Office Road, Libby, MT 59923, or E-mail: dmarsh@mt.gov. You can telephone at: (406) 283-3535. Comments need to be received by 5:00 PM on June 13, 2022. Published In The Western News May 13, 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the requirements of § 2-2-302, MCA, the Board of Trustees of Troy School District No. 1 intends to take action on the following matter at a Board Meeting to be held on the 13th day of June, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Troy High School Library and Virtually: The possible employment of Nicole Boswell for the position of Elementary Secretary who is related ­to Lori Damon by consanguinity (blood) within the fourth degree or affinity (marriage) within the second degree. If you have any questions, comments or objections prior to said Board Meeting, please direct all such inquiries to: Jacob Francom, Superintendent Troy School District No. 1 Phone Number: 406-295-4321 Fax Number: 406-295-8672 Published In The Western News June 3, 2022. MNAXLP

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Staffing shortage continues at Montana State Prison

MISSOULA, Mont. — Staffing shortages continue to affect many industries throughout the nation and state. One state facility being hit hard is the Montana Department of Corrections. The Montana State Prison is in need of a number of staff across all areas. Most recently, the prison had to close...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,501 Cases, 23 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 278,993 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,501 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,815 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,482,070 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,714...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Resurfacing planned on Highway 93 north of Kalispell

The Montana Department of Transportation will start resurfacing the roadway on Highway 93 north of Kalispell the week of June 13. Crews will primarily work nights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for a few weeks north of the Grandview Drive intersection. Construction will continue north for one mile to the intersection of US 93 Alternate Route/West Reserve Drive.
KALISPELL, MT
mtpr.org

Gun violence in Montana with Stephanie Wittels Wachs

This week’s guest is Stephanie Wittels Wachs, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Lemonada Media. Stephanie is host of the powerful podcast Last Day. Last Day investigates what’s killing us, and the just-released Season 3 takes a hard look at gun violence and suicide in Montana. We discuss...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
City
Libby, MT
County
Lincoln County, MT
Lincoln County, MT
Government
Libby, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
The Western News

Search continues for missing child in Lincoln County

The search continues for a missing 4-year-old boy in Lincoln County. As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said there had been no sign of Ryker Webb. Short said a call came in about 5 p.m. Friday that the boy was missing from a residence located on Montana Highway 56 in the Bull Lake area. “He and his dad were in the yard, the father went inside the home for a moment and when he went back outside, the child was gone,” Short said. “We have a very distraught family and a lot of concern over him.” Short said on Saturday...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Jesse Laslovich sworn in as U.S. Attorney for District of Montana

MISSOULA – U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen swore in Jesse Laslovich today as the United States Attorney for the District of Montana. President Biden nominated Laslovich on Jan. 31, and the U.S. Senate confirmed him on May 17. U.S. Attorney Laslovich leads all federal criminal prosecutions and civil...
MONTANA STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Idaho Supreme Court orders retrial in murder case

SANDPOINT — A Sagle man convicted of second-degree murder will get a new trial after the Idaho Supreme Court vacated his original conviction, citing conflicting jury instructions. Michael Ryan McDermott, 50, was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in the March 2019 shooting death of Robert Cameroen Hegseth Wohali....
SANDPOINT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Noxious Weed#Legals#Complaint#The Western News May
1240 KLYQ

8 New License Plate Designs are Now Available for Montana Drivers

Drivers seem to love specialty license plates. Decades ago when you put plates on your car, you got one style. That's it. Only the police or other "exempt" government vehicles had a different color/style. Most of us probably remember playing that game in the car on family road trips to see who can spot the most state license plates. Kind of like license plate bingo. I imagine that game is significantly more difficult now, as most states have dozens, if not hundreds of different plate designs.
MONTANA STATE
montanian.com

JAIL ROSTER & LOCAL NEWS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Bechtold, Ronald C. Charged with felony aggravated assault and simple assault. Bryant, Donald C. Charged with...
oilcity.news

Montana officials euthanize grizzly bear, release another

BONNER, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials captured two young female sibling grizzly bears, releasing one back into the wild and euthanizing the other due to an infection stemming from losing a front left paw. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Friday it captured the 2-year-old females on May...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – June 4, 2022

Welcome to this special edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. The June 1st candidate filing deadline has passed. There are A LOT of new faces. Many old friends. Several last minute surprises. And, how many former staffers are running? 6? 7? I’ve lost count. I received so many screen shots and tips this week I thought it would be best to put together a quick column to introduce everyone to the new cast of characters.
The Western News

Primary ballots due Tuesday

Local ballots are already trickling in for the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, June 7. Of the 7,973 absentee ballots sent out in Lincoln County, 2,703 have been returned as of June 1, according to the latest information from the Montana Secretary of State Office. There are 14,795 registered voters in Lincoln County. Residents can still register and vote in the election by late registration until noon the day prior to the election. Last year, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill ending same-day voter registration in Montana. Registered voters can cast their ballots in person on Tuesday at their polling place. The polling...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Leave your junk in the junk drawer

Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called. Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
BELGRADE, MT
The Western News

Jail or bail: Montana still very much the wild west

Montana’s wild West is alive and well as a rogue subset of bounty hunters committing crimes and abuses against defendants on bail, their families and the public. State law gives bondsmen unrestrained arrest powers leading some to employ dangerous tactics that threaten public safety and infringe on defendants’ rights. There is a clear need for Montana to create sideboards, rules and arrest reporting standards to ensure transparency and establish minimal qualifications for individuals operating as fugitive recovery agents (bounty hunters) in our state. The growing abuses and criminal charges against bondsmen culminated in both public outrage and calls for reform by our agency...
MONTANA STATE
The Western News

The Western News

Lincoln County, MT
138
Followers
171
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.

 https://thewesternnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy