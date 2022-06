Following a long-running hiatus, Tonight Alive’s Jenna McDougall made a surprise return online last month. The Aussie singer-songwriter – known for dodging social media – made a hit-and-run tweet teasing new music. The news, of course, left plenty of us in a tailspin, frantically trying to find out more. After all, the singer seemingly disappeared into the night after 2018 following Tonight Alive’s departure. However, on the record, the band issued a statement declaring the break was to “address and prioritise our mental and physical health”. After a gruelling routine of tours, it was time the Sydney collective took some time apart. Departing with an on-brand Thank You & Goodnight vibe, the pop-punks bid farewell – a reality that even they weren’t aware was coming: “No-one knew it was really our last [tour] at that time,” Jenna tells Kerrang! today. “We weren't meant to know. We didn't know we're going on hiatus at that point.”

