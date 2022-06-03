ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

6 Ways To Set Stronger Boundaries With Your Time, From A Psychologist

MindBodyGreen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who used to divide her time between two countries and three cities, I realized very quickly that my calendar has a life of its own. Even if by Sunday evening, the next week was looking relatively breezy, it'd get filled up in a heartbeat. That was when...

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

5 Tips For Determining Realistic Health Goals That You’ll Actually Stick With All Year (& Beyond)

A healthy lifestyle is ultimately nothing more than a culmination of habits that support your goals and help you feel great. But setting those goals is half the battle, and it can be difficult to determine what to focus on that will be both achievable and sustainable over an extended period of time, so you don’t get discouraged. Creating realistic goals will put you on the path to success, and making small changes to your less healthy habits is just the first step towards crafting a lifestyle you can actually stick to.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

7 Health Benefits Of Resveratrol + Sources, Dosage & Bioavailability

Resveratrol was first isolated by Japanese physician Michio Takaoka in 1939, but its wide range of health benefits was not fully understood until scientists discovered its presence in red wine in the 1990s. They quickly realized this antioxidant could be key to "The French Paradox"—an epidemiological observation that while the French diet is highly potent in saturated fats (hello, butter and cheese!), France's incidence of cardiovascular health issues and problems are relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Strange Reason Your Sleep Suffers When You Travel & What To Do

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. With summer fast approaching, many of us have travels to look forward to in the next few weeks. And as exciting as it can be to spend days away from home, the novelty tends to wear off around bedtime. It's not in your head: It's really hard to sleep in an unfamiliar bed!
TRAVEL
MindBodyGreen

This Underrated Fruit Can Help Support Healthy Skin Aging — Here's How

While sunscreen is essential for protecting your skin from UV rays, it's not the only player in the healthy skin aging game. Sure, sunscreen may be the first step when it comes to protecting your skin topically, but if you're looking to double down and support your skin health from the inside out? Well, that's where antioxidants come in handy, and one superstar fruit is chock-full of 'em: pomegranate. Below, find out why you should keep the ruby-red seeds on deck all summer long.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotional Labor#Geographical Area#Psychologist#Time Limit#Lost Time
MindBodyGreen

Improve Your Posture & Your Foot Health With These Easy Moves

We all love to treat ourselves to a foot massage from time to time, but our feet actually deserve to be spoiled on the regular. Our feet are the foundation of everything we do. Not only do they carry a heavy load, but they're also the starting point of healthy posture. And if standing our tallest often means feeling our best, then we have plenty of reasons to show our feet a little love. With that in mind, we turned to fitness expert Alicia Archer to show us her favorite moves for stretching and strengthening her feet while dialing in posture. With these moves on the queue, and a supportive pair of shoes to slide on after—like the Chaco Chillos, podiatrist-recommended slides with a corrective footbed—consider yourself one step closer to happy feet.
FITNESS
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Manual Therapist & This Is Actually How To Sit Properly (It's Not So Simple!)

Picture this: You're lounging on the couch or in a chair when, all of a sudden, someone brings up the topic of posture. Maybe in that moment you realize you aren't quite sitting up straight and shift your position. It's so easy to fall into habitual manners of sitting, and those little reminders can be helpful. But what, exactly, does a proper sitting posture look like?
FITNESS
MindBodyGreen

Is 27 Too Early To Consider Brain Health? My Test Results Say No

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. I just turned 27 a week ago and there’s no denying I’m nestled smack dab in the middle of my late 20s. While 25 and 26 felt like I was just starting to get settled into adulthood, 27 definitely feels on my way to 30.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MindBodyGreen

Exactly How Long It Should Take You To Fall Asleep, From A Neuroscientist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. While some people can easily fall asleep as soon as their head hits the pillow, others aren't so lucky. It can be exhausting (literally and figuratively) to lie awake at night.
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

How To Work With Your Chronotype To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up More Energized

What if there was a system that could control your sleep, digestion, metabolism, mood, and more—and a simple way to keep it running smoothly? As it turns out, there is, and it's called the circadian rhythm. "You want to really maximize the utility of your circadian rhythm because its...
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

How Long The Digestion Process Takes From Beginning To End

The process of digestion is one that every body goes through. But exactly what happens from the time food enters your mouth to the time it exits your body may not be top of mind for most people. So how long does it really take to move from point A to point B? And why is some food more difficult to digest than others?
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy