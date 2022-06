Aries – Throughout the rest of Gemini season, you are going to be swamped with responsibilities. You will be running here and there without having much of a chance to rest. Then, when Cancer season starts on June 21, you’re going to act like more of a homebody than usual. You’re not going to feel as spontaneous and outgoing as you normally do – but that will actually be a good thing. It will give you the opportunity to rest and recharge. It will allow you to slow down a little and enjoy the quiet moments.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO