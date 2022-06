No need to travel for this breath of fresh air! Seattle, a ten-month-old male is eager to learn and play! Seattle is looking for someone to take on a strong lead and would benefit from leash training and of course lots of playtime! Young children will be a bit too much for this handsome boy, but if energetic endeavors are on your list consider adding Seattle to your home! Please fill out an online application at www.uchspets.org.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO