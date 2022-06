Per a report by MLB.com Chicago Cubs reporter Jordan Bastian, right-handed pitcher Alec Mills is currently with the Cubs. But, he won’t come off the injured list when first eligible on Monday, June 6. As reported, the right-hander hopes to build up to five innings pitched in his next slated start for the Iowa Cubs. Mills is scheduled to pitch on Tuesday night against the Toledo Mud Hens. Mills has made four starts at Triple-A Iowa and has a 4.97 ERA in 12.2 IP.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO