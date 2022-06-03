ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Legals for June, 3 2022

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

No. 28669 Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court Flathead County In the Matter of the Name Change of Therese Rose Wood: Therese Rose Wood, Petitioner Cause No.: DV-22-557C HEIDI J ULBRICHT Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Therese Rose Wood to Therese Victoria Rose. The hearing will be on 07/06/2022 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Flathead County. Date:05/24/2022 PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court BY: /s/ RACHEL FABER Deputy Clerk of Court June 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28664 PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP OF MONTANA ALL-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LICENSE GDG INC (Dan Elder and Katrina Elder, Owner(s)) has applied to transfer Montana All-Alcoholic Beverages License No. 07-937-2513-002 to be operated at BUSTER'S CASINO & LIQUOR STORE, 6155 Us Highway 93 S, Whitefish, Flathead County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law. Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location Flathead County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 07-937-2513-002 and the applicant's name GDG INC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA, or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before June 20, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or Whitefish. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov. June 3, 10, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 26870 BLACKFEET NATION HOSPITAL DRIVE INVITATION TO BID (ABBREVIATED) Bids for the construction of the Hospital Drive project will be received by the Blackfeet Nation until July 1, 2022, 2:00 p.m. The Project consists of construction of 0.33 miles new Hospital Drive Phase 2 and sealing/striping of previously constructed Hospital Drive Phase 1. The project shall be complete and in place by September 30, 2023. The Project is located on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Montana. Additional information, including pre-bid meeting information, information regarding viewing, purchasing, and submitting bids, and Blackfeet Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance and Safety Enforcement Rights Ordinance and Safety Enforcement Act information is contained within the complete Invitation to Bid document, which may be obtained from Northern Engineering & Consulting, Inc., 200 N. 34th St., Billings, MT 59101, 406-839-2217 or info@neciusa.com. June 3, 10, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28668 NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the requirements of § 2-2-302, MCA, the Board of Trustees of Deer Park School District No. 2 intend to take action on the following matter at a Board Meeting to be held on the 14th day of June, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Math Lab: The possible employment of a Sam Marcus who is related to Gary Anderson by consanguinity (blood relation) within the first degree for the position of para-educator. If you have any questions, comments or objections prior to said Board Meeting, please direct all such inquiries to: Sheri Modderman, Superintendent Deer Park School District #2 Phone Number: 892-5388 Fax Number: 892-3504 June 3, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28654 NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The McCabe Meadow Timber Sale is located within Sections 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28-30, 32, 33 T33N R23W & Sections 13, 24 T33N R24W on the State's Stillwater Unit. Approximately 31,969 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on June 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid opening to ensure that your bid has been received. Bids must be accompanied by a deposit of $49,728.00 in cashier's check, certified check, bank money order or bank draft to be applied to the first sale invoice for the successful bidder. Bid bonds will be accepted and, for the successful bidder, will be closed upon execution of the Timber Sale Contract and Timber Sale Bond. The sale will be awarded to the highest responsible bidder. If the successful bidder is unable to execute the contract within 30 calendar days from the date the sale is awarded, the bid deposit will be retained by the Department as liquidated damages. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids. Prospective bidders can obtain the sale prospectus, sale contract and bid forms from the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, Trust Land Management Division, in Missoula (406-542-4300). Visit our website at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/trust/forest-management/timber-sale-information for upcoming sales and bid results. May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28601 PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST ISSUANCE OF ONE NEW MONTANA ALL-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LICENSE GREEN LEAF INC (Patti Pastor, Owner(s)) has applied for one new Montana All-Alcoholic Beverages License No. 15-999-2316-002 to be operated at MOUNTAIN LAKE LODGE RESTAURANT AND BAR, 14735 Sylvan Dr, Bigfork, Lake County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law. Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location Lake County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 15-999-2316-002 and the applicant's name GREEN LEAF INC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA, or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before June 13, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or Bigfork. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov. May 13, 20, 27, and June 3, 2022 MNAXLP

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Resurfacing planned on Highway 93 north of Kalispell

The Montana Department of Transportation will start resurfacing the roadway on Highway 93 north of Kalispell the week of June 13. Crews will primarily work nights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for a few weeks north of the Grandview Drive intersection. Construction will continue north for one mile to the intersection of US 93 Alternate Route/West Reserve Drive.
KALISPELL, MT
mtpr.org

Tribal infrastructure gets a boost

Montana tribes to receive infrastructure funding from Congress. Later this year, Montana tribes will receive the first round of federal funding for water and sewer projects on tribal land. This funding will come from Congress’ bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year. Montana tribes will receive just shy of $2...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Government
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Idaho State Journal

Missing 4-year-old boy survives two nights in Montana backcountry before being found

On Friday at approximately 4:53 PM, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned neighbor of a possible missing child in the Bull Lake area, south of Troy, Montana. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies and David Thompson Search and Rescue responded. Deputies determined that the missing child was Ryker Webb, age 4, with red hair and blue eyes. It was determined that he had already been missing for more than 2 hours. ...
TROY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Locals react to day long police standoff in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - In the aftermath of Thursday’s 20-hour police standoff, neighbors say they couldn't be more relieved this is all over and ended ultimately with the suspect, Scott McKinney, taken into police custody. Missoula Police responded to the 100 block of Black Pine Trail Wednesday evening after receiving...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Assaults Missoula Police Officer at the Poverello Center

On May 31, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer received a dispatch to the Poverello Center at 1110 W Broadway for a report of a disturbance. Dispatch notes advised a verbal and physical disturbance between two males and a female. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics State#Legals#Heidi#Petitioner#The District Court#Courthouse#Peg L Allison Clerk#Whitefish#Mca
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Leave your junk in the junk drawer

Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called. Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
montanian.com

JAIL ROSTER & LOCAL NEWS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Bechtold, Ronald C. Charged with felony aggravated assault and simple assault. Bryant, Donald C. Charged with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NBCMontana

Vehicle reservation system returns to Glacier National Park

KALISPELL, MONT. — The vehicle reservation system is back for the 2022 season at Glacier National Park. Any visitors heading to the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor, the Camas entrance and the Rising Sun checkpoint will need a reservation ticket between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. In the North Fork area,...
TRAVEL
KSEN AM 1150

KILLER Grizzlies In Glacier

For more than half a century, grizzly bears roamed free in our national parks without causing a human fatality. This all changed on an August 1967, evening when 2 separate & unrelated campers, a distance apart, were savagely mangled & killed by enraged bears. Tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, I'll have Jack Olsen's true account of the grizzly attack over in Glacier, "Night of the Grizzlies" up for grabs on Puff Man Sports Trivia. The Chicago Tribune reports "Night of the Grizzlies" is "A breathtaking, thrilling fascinating book...suspense that makes it impossible to put down." 9 pages of bone chilling photographs by the Flathead Valley's George Ostrem, are featured in the book. Be the 1st caller in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question & WIN this page turner. You'll want to stock up on bear spray on your next visit to Glacier...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy