Legals for June, 3 2022

No. 28669 Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court Flathead County In the Matter of the Name Change of Therese Rose Wood: Therese Rose Wood, Petitioner Cause No.: DV-22-557C HEIDI J ULBRICHT Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Therese Rose Wood to Therese Victoria Rose. The hearing will be on 07/06/2022 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Flathead County. Date:05/24/2022 PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court BY: /s/ RACHEL FABER Deputy Clerk of Court June 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28664 PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP OF MONTANA ALL-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LICENSE GDG INC (Dan Elder and Katrina Elder, Owner(s)) has applied to transfer Montana All-Alcoholic Beverages License No. 07-937-2513-002 to be operated at BUSTER'S CASINO & LIQUOR STORE, 6155 Us Highway 93 S, Whitefish, Flathead County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law. Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location Flathead County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 07-937-2513-002 and the applicant's name GDG INC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA, or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before June 20, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or Whitefish. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov. June 3, 10, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 26870 BLACKFEET NATION HOSPITAL DRIVE INVITATION TO BID (ABBREVIATED) Bids for the construction of the Hospital Drive project will be received by the Blackfeet Nation until July 1, 2022, 2:00 p.m. The Project consists of construction of 0.33 miles new Hospital Drive Phase 2 and sealing/striping of previously constructed Hospital Drive Phase 1. The project shall be complete and in place by September 30, 2023. The Project is located on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Montana. Additional information, including pre-bid meeting information, information regarding viewing, purchasing, and submitting bids, and Blackfeet Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance and Safety Enforcement Rights Ordinance and Safety Enforcement Act information is contained within the complete Invitation to Bid document, which may be obtained from Northern Engineering & Consulting, Inc., 200 N. 34th St., Billings, MT 59101, 406-839-2217 or info@neciusa.com. June 3, 10, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28668 NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the requirements of § 2-2-302, MCA, the Board of Trustees of Deer Park School District No. 2 intend to take action on the following matter at a Board Meeting to be held on the 14th day of June, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Math Lab: The possible employment of a Sam Marcus who is related to Gary Anderson by consanguinity (blood relation) within the first degree for the position of para-educator. If you have any questions, comments or objections prior to said Board Meeting, please direct all such inquiries to: Sheri Modderman, Superintendent Deer Park School District #2 Phone Number: 892-5388 Fax Number: 892-3504 June 3, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28654 NOTICE OF SALE Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Timber Sale The McCabe Meadow Timber Sale is located within Sections 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28-30, 32, 33 T33N R23W & Sections 13, 24 T33N R24W on the State's Stillwater Unit. Approximately 31,969 tons, consisting of mixed conifer sawlogs, are offered for sale. Sealed bids will be opened at the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, 2705 Spurgin Road, Missoula, Montana on June 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Bids may be hand delivered or mailed and will be accepted any time prior to the bid opening. DNRC recommends that bidders contact the Trust Land Management Division (406-542-4300) prior to the bid opening to ensure that your bid has been received. Bids must be accompanied by a deposit of $49,728.00 in cashier's check, certified check, bank money order or bank draft to be applied to the first sale invoice for the successful bidder. Bid bonds will be accepted and, for the successful bidder, will be closed upon execution of the Timber Sale Contract and Timber Sale Bond. The sale will be awarded to the highest responsible bidder. If the successful bidder is unable to execute the contract within 30 calendar days from the date the sale is awarded, the bid deposit will be retained by the Department as liquidated damages. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids. Prospective bidders can obtain the sale prospectus, sale contract and bid forms from the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, Trust Land Management Division, in Missoula (406-542-4300). Visit our website at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/trust/forest-management/timber-sale-information for upcoming sales and bid results. May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28601 PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST ISSUANCE OF ONE NEW MONTANA ALL-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LICENSE GREEN LEAF INC (Patti Pastor, Owner(s)) has applied for one new Montana All-Alcoholic Beverages License No. 15-999-2316-002 to be operated at MOUNTAIN LAKE LODGE RESTAURANT AND BAR, 14735 Sylvan Dr, Bigfork, Lake County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law. Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location Lake County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 15-999-2316-002 and the applicant's name GREEN LEAF INC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA, or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before June 13, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or Bigfork. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov. May 13, 20, 27, and June 3, 2022 MNAXLP