Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks visit the Pirates to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-27, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (22-27, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -115, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Pittsburgh has a 22-27 record overall and an 11-14 record at home. The Pirates are 15-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona has an 11-11 record in road games and a 25-27 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 12-23 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Chavis has six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 7-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 13 home runs while slugging .469. Pavin Smith is 6-for-31 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

