ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins come into matchup against the Blue Jays on losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Minnesota Twins (30-23, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (30-20, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -220, Twins +180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins aim to stop their three-game losing streak with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 30-20 record overall and a 17-8 record at home. The Blue Jays have gone 16-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Minnesota is 13-12 in road games and 30-23 overall. The Twins have a 23-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 10 home runs while slugging .455. Alejandro Kirk is 13-for-30 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 11 home runs while slugging .486. Trevor Larnach is 8-for-28 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Twins: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), George Springer: day-to-day (illness), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Padres open 3-game series against the Mets

New York Mets (37-19, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (33-21, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-2, 4.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -110, Padres -109; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Angels host the Red Sox on home losing streak

Boston Red Sox (27-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-28, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -127, Red Sox +108;...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
The Associated Press

Astros take on the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (24-30, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (35-19, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -162, Mariners +139; over/under is 8 1/2...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Reds host the Diamondbacks on 3-game home skid

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-35, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 9 1/2...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Storm set to play the Dream Tuesday

Atlanta Dream (7-4, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (5-5, 2-4 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm host the Atlanta Dream. Seattle went 21-11 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Storm averaged 21.3 assists per game on 31.0 made field goals last season. Atlanta went 8-24...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Cody Stashak
Person
Danny Coulombe
Person
Gilberto Celestino
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Kenta Maeda
Person
Royce Lewis
Person
Nate Pearson
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

932K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy