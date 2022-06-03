ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins bring 1-0 series advantage over Giants into game 2

 3 days ago

San Francisco Giants (27-23, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (21-28, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-2, 5.73 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -148, Marlins +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

Miami has an 11-12 record at home and a 21-28 record overall. The Marlins have gone 13-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 27-23 record overall and a 14-12 record in road games. Giants hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples and eight home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 9-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski ranks fourth on the Giants with a .293 batting average, and has 11 doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 16 RBI. Joc Pederson is 12-for-33 with five home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (illness), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (shoulder), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

