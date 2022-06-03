ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Angels play the Phillies looking to stop road skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (27-25, second in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (1-1, 3.07 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-4, 5.02 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Philadelphia Phillies looking to stop a six-game road losing streak.

Philadelphia has gone 12-15 at home and 22-29 overall. The Phillies have a 4-10 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 27-25 record overall and a 12-12 record in road games. The Angels have gone 17-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 32 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 10-for-44 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 13 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Angels. Matt Duffy is 11-for-24 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 2-8, .250 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (forearm), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

