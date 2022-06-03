ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mets aim to end road losing streak, play the Dodgers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Mets (35-18, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (34-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -160, Mets +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 34-17 overall and 16-8 at home. The Dodgers have the best team ERA in baseball at 2.81.

New York has a 35-18 record overall and a 16-10 record in road games. The Mets are 27-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with a .310 batting average, and has 12 doubles, 16 home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI. Trea Turner is 13-for-40 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has eight doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Mets. Starling Marte is 14-for-45 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mets: 7-3, .314 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (finger), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Padres open 3-game series against the Mets

New York Mets (37-19, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (33-21, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-2, 4.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -110, Padres -109; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Reds host the Diamondbacks on 3-game home skid

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-35, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 9 1/2...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Astros take on the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (24-30, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (35-19, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -162, Mariners +139; over/under is 8 1/2...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Angels host the Red Sox on home losing streak

Boston Red Sox (27-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-28, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -127, Red Sox +108;...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Guardians host the Rangers to begin 3-game series

Texas Rangers (25-28, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (24-25, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (1-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -116, Rangers -104; over/under is 8 1/2...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

932K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy